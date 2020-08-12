Home
Movies
Five Awesome Movie Cameo Appearances by Rockstars

Five Awesome Movie Cameo Appearances by Rockstars

1 min ago

Rockstars have a way of getting around in the entertainment industry, and while music videos have been making use of actors for years, the movies have been doing the same for rockstars since a lot of them just need to act like their regular selves in order to be effective. When rockstars get the chance to be in a movie as themselves it’s great, but even those that end up being put into a different role tend to do just fine since in a cameo they’re not really the crux of the movie, at least not in a manner that’s going to require them to learn a huge number of lines. In some cases, the stars don’t have any lines and just need to show up and put on a convincing act. It is a treat to see a rockstar in the movies more often than not since it’s a slight jog in the narrative to add them in, especially when they get to act like their regular selves. It brings a bit of a surprise to the movie in a way that people tend to enjoy since it’s kind of like seeing your favorite actor show up where you don’t expect them to be.

Here are just a few of the best rockstar cameos in movies.

5. Alanis Morissette – Dogma

Casting Alanis Morissette as ‘God’ in this movie might have made a lot of people roll their eyes for various reasons, but one of them is kind of obvious since Alanis is known for her ability to raise her voice when it comes to her music. But the whole idea of hearing the ‘voice of God’ in the movie was that a mortal wouldn’t be able to survive since their head would explode and their heart would burst from their chest. Seeing her open her mouth wide to make a simple utterance was enough to think that Kevin Smith kind of knew what he was doing in this instance. But her behavior after that is also a hint at the joy that a creator can find in their own creation, which was an interesting quirk.

4. Flea – Son-in-Law

Flea has been in a few movies to date, but this one cameo in Son-in-Law was great since it was brief and it detailed him as a crazy kind of guy that wasn’t entirely balanced but was more or less what a person might expect when visiting a tattoo parlor. Granted, a lot of people that work in these places are decent and very hard-working people, but when you see the ink that a lot of them sport one has to wonder just balanced they are if they happen to like that much pain. Flea is definitely one of those guys you look at and wonder just how he managed to handle the pain of his own ink at times. But hey, to each their own.

3. Alice Cooper – Wayne’s World

What’s funny about rockstars sometimes is that their image becomes so far removed from who they really are, and Alice Cooper is one of those that can attest to this since the guy has what many would think of as a very normal life offstage. He’s coached little league baseball, he’s a born-again Christian, and he’s a very interesting individual beyond his persona on stage. But in a movie like Wayne’s World, there was no doubt that the thought would be that he might be a partying, hardcore image of himself that would be more likely to drink the blood of a live chicken than to give a brief dissertation on the history of Milwaukie.

2. Billy Idol – The Wedding Singer

There are certain moments in movies when a rockstar is perfect to inject into the narrative since they just fit in the most perfect of ways. Billy Idol and the 80s were perfect for each other since punk rock was a big thing and people were crazy about it. But the fact is that he fits into this story without any trouble at all since he basically had to play himself and not stress too much about the rest of it. He’s still a big name in the music industry since among many others he helped to push things forward in a big way and he’s been rewarded for it throughout the years. Plus, The Wedding Singer was just a hilarious movie and was made a little better by Idol’s presence.

1. Ozzy Osbourne – Little Nicky

Okay, Little Nicky was a horrible movie and that much can be agreed upon, but Ozzy’s appearance in the movie was still one of the best moments since it was a complete shock to a lot of people that he would be used as a force of good at one point. The whole biting the head off the bat thing was a mistake back in the day since he didn’t mean to bite a live bat’s head off, but it’s stuck with him obviously, and he’s been a good sport about it.

Rockstars can make decent actors now and again, thankfully.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

A Ren and Stimpy Reboot is Coming to Comedy Central
mandalorian
The Mandalorian Destroys Other Streaming Shows in Popularity
Yes, Who’s the Boss Is Coming Back to Television
What We Learned from Ridley Scott’s “Raise By Wolves” Trailer
Five Awesome Movie Cameo Appearances by Rockstars
The Five Scariest Marvel Universe Villains of All-Time
Here’s How Loki Could’ve Been Used Better In Avengers: Infinity War
Is This The Reason Disney Won’t Give Darth Maul a Solo Movie?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Bowles
The Difference Between Deadpool and Wolverine’s Powers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Garrett Yrigoyen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madi Monroe
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3