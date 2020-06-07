Five Awesome Movies That Take Place Mostly on the Water

Movies that take place mostly if not entirely on the water are often enough to get a viewer’s pulse to quicken if not race since the very thought of being in open water scares the living daylights out of some people. For others it’s not that bad, but the prospect of being isolated from land, in an environment that’s known to grow increasingly hostile to anyone or anything that’s not suited to survive in it, can be kind of daunting. The fascination that humanity has had with the wide open ocean for so long is hard to fully explain, but the idea that we don’t need to fear the open water is one thing, so long as it’s understood that respecting both the sea and the various surprises it can give us a smart idea. Like it or not, humans aren’t made to live at sea no matter that some people could spend most of their lives aboard their own vessel and be just fine. The open water is a very isolated and inhospitable place for those that don’t show it the proper respect as those at Reader’s Digest might agree, and as such it’s no wonder that humanity takes several different views of big water when it comes to the movies. Whether it’s horror, action, or drama, the open ocean is usually something seen as both majestic and terrifying all at once, though it’s up to the director to convince the audience just how they should feel.
Here are a few of the best movies that took place mostly on the water.
5. Waterworld
Logistically this movie was a mess and aesthetically it was kind of ridiculous really. So why did I put it on here? That’s pretty simple, because the story is something that with a bit of development could be absolutely riveting given that it does count as a kind of fantastical post-apocalyptic tale that acts almost like a giant finger-wag at humanity for our excess and our expectations that the world around us won’t change. But despite all that the story is very interesting since it poses a question as to what might happen should the waters rise to such a level that our world was covered even further by water than it already is. Of course the science behind this isn’t entirely sound since even if the ice caps melted completely there would still be land masses about that would remain noticeable for miles. Those over at AMNH tend to answer questions like these all the time.
4. Titanic
Leave it to James Cameron to turn one of the worst maritime disasters into a love story that people will want to watch over and over in an attempt to see something build and then end on such a heartbreaking note. Oh, and there was this story about a supposedly unsinkable ship that hit and iceberg and eventually sunk too. The real terror of the movie wasn’t the sinking ship though, it’s the fact that the waters it was sinking into are so cold that the possibility of survival is next to none after spending just a minute or two within the icy currents. Thinking that Rose would be able to summon the strength to blow that whistle after sitting there for so long is pure fiction at best, but it works for so many so hey, let it be.
3. Open Water
To anyone thinking of going on a diving expedition, take heed: stay within sight of your vessel. At the very least keep a watch handy so that you’ve got a good idea of how long you might have before times up and you need to get back. Unfortunately not every guide is taking a headcount and it’s very possible that people could get left behind if they’re not present and accounted for when it’s time to head out. And if you’re thinking that you’re a strong swimmer and can make it back to land, think again. Movies such as this don’t need much to instill terror in people since the mere thought of being in open water without anyone knowing where you’re at is enough to send a chill racing down most peoples’ spines.
2. The Perfect Storm
There are those folks that brave the deep waters far from home to make a living and to bring back a bountiful harvest for those that will pay a good price for it, and while they’re thought to be a bit nuts it’s also true that they’re some of the most foolhardy people around. In this particular story though the fishermen might have been okay if not for the emergence of two very powerful storms that collided and kept them from getting home. It’s bad enough to be stuck in the open ocean without any way back to land, but it’s even worse when one has to think of contending with a massive storm that creates swells in excess of a hundred feet or more. At that point it’s best just to get right with your maker.
1. Jaws
Let’s just get this out of the way and say that this movie definitely demonizes sharks in very negative way as those at Screen Prism might agree. Of course they’re scary, they’re tough, and they’re absolutely deadly if a person provokes them, but most sharks won’t bother with humans unless they have a good reason. Like a lot of things when it comes to humanity this movie was a good example of how people react when they’re scared and when they’re given something to fear that might otherwise leave them alone if they’d just try to understand it a little better.
The open water is nothing to mess with on a whim, but it is very majestic in its own way.