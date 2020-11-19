Five Awesome Scenes on The Moon in Movies

The moon has been a point of fascination for a long time when it comes to humanity since the heavenly body has prompted many a story and point of discussion for one reason or another. When it comes to viewing the moon through the lens of entertainment it usually takes on a practical or fantastical view that a lot of people can easily get behind since so little is really known about the moon other than it orbits the earth, and it’s good for a tale or three. There’s a lot more known about the giant hunk of rock that we see in the sky obviously, but it’s still easy to look up and stare in wonder at the creation that has been around for as long as anyone knows. The many different stories that are inspired by the moon are plentiful indeed, but one truth that always sticks out is that no matter how much data has been gained, and no matter what anyone might think, the stories inspired by the moon are some of the most interesting in the world since the inspiration that comes from merely looking up is enough to give rise to many diverse tales.
Here are some of the most awesome scenes in movies from the moon.
5. Transformers: Dark of the Moon
This really feels like it would be too much to cover up, right? Given that the average-sized transformer is easily four or five times the size of a human, something like this would absolutely need to b hidden after humans found the capability to travel to and monitor the moon. In this day and age, it’s very easy to think that something like this would be discovered by someone with a high-powered telescope might discover while stargazing. But if there was a ship full of robotic aliens stuck on the moon it’s likely that word of such a thing would have spread throughout the decades without fail.
4. Apollo 18
This was definitely an odd movie since the creatures aren’t just based on the moon, they’re actually a part of the moon, meaning that they resemble the rocks that make up the planetoid. The isolation of being on the moon feels like it would be bad enough, but being aware that something just isn’t right about the terrain would only make it worse. Plus, what in the world is with everything that we fear the most having spindly, spider-like legs? Maybe it’s a useful adaptation for speed and stealth, but it’s also something that creeps people out and gives rise to the idea that whatever it is represents something evil, as this is a great way to get the audience’s attention.
3. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Obviously this is one of the more ridiculous selections, but it’s still awesome since the amount of hilarity that goes into it is hard to miss, especially considering that the filmmaker didn’t go to great lengths to make this appear realistic. Being that Austin Powers is one of the ultimate spoof movies when it comes to spies, it’s easy to forgive a lot of what goes on since it’s not meant to be so serious that we have to nitpick absolutely everything. The fact that Dr. Evil has a base on the moon and was never opposed and that Austin and Felicity can simply travel to the moon makes it feel as though space travel has become kind of a trifling thing.
2. Independence Day
When this movie came out it’s fair to say that a lot of people were ultimately impressed since the scope of it was simply amazing. Obviously after watching it more than once a lot of us started asking questions as to how certain things could happen and why things turned out the way they did. But this opening scene was great enough that such things didn’t matter right away given that the historic moon landing was kind of overshadowed, figuratively and literally, as the tremors caused by the passage of the alien ship actually started to shift the footprints left behind, almost erasing the past in some way.
1. Moon
It’s a fair bet that a lot of people still don’t know much if anything about this movie. To be fair it does take a while to really get going but once it does it’s something that turns out to be kind of interesting since it does use the whole clone theory and the idea that the clones know nothing about each other. That is until something happens of course and one of the clones starts to figure out just what’s going on and why things just don’t feel right any longer. The real twist however is the fact that the original human that the clones were made from already managed to go home and continue his life, while the clones are being used as cheap labor.
The moon is an inspiration to be certain, and one that’s easy to use as a base for many stories.
