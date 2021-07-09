Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies

Yes, it is very possible for a movie to be a flop and the soundtrack to be awesome since there’s a big difference between how something makes us feel after watching it and how it makes us feel after listening to it. Putting the two together can be kind of a tricky maneuver but keeping them apart is, in this instance, definitely a preferred option since by keeping them apart a person can enjoy one without having to really think about the other too much. Of course, one is bound to think of the movie anyway if they’ve already seen the two paired together, and it’s likely that the mind will keep going back to the terrible movie. But then again, once the association is made it’s kind of hard to just forget about it. Plus, the idea that a movie is truly terrible is usually bound up in the perspective of the individual, and while some people might agree that some of the movies below were pretty bad, some folks might think that they were actually pretty good in a lot of ways. The point here is that thanks to the critics and the fans that the movies listed below were said to be some of the worst in the industry, but their soundtracks absolutely killed it since they were just that good as the songs used were offered up by composers that knew what they were doing, even if those directing the movies didn’t at all times.
Here are some of the worst movies that had some of the best soundtracks.
5. Caddyshack II
Kenny Loggins was the man when it came to the Caddyshack movies since he created the opening song for the first one and for the second one and they both rocked at the time they were released. But the rest of the soundtrack for this movie was great despite the fact that while it was funny, it wasn’t the classic movie that the first Caddyshack turned out to be. Amazingly enough, a lot of people watched Caddyshack 2 before they ever decided to watch the first one. The antics of Jackie Mason and Randy Quaid didn’t quite match up to the act that was put on by Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in the first movie though, as it came off like a cheap replacement.
4. Spawn
It might have been better if the soundtrack to this movie had been released without the movie, even if that’s a nonsensical thing to say. But the movie was just bad, horribly bad, from the acting to the pacing to the CGI it was a real nightmare since it felt like something that a student might produce. There’s still a lot of hope that another live-action Spawn will bring this character into the present in a manner that will amaze the fans, but the bar isn’t exactly set that high when it comes to topping it. Hopefully the soundtrack for another movie will be just as impressive since it was about the only good thing from this movie.
3. Xanadu
Maybe it’s because the movie came out near the end of the disco era, but the bright lights, hairstyles, and other moments in this movie really feel like they were overdone and didn’t really contribute much to the overall story, other than to try to hide away the horrible acting and lackluster story. But the soundtrack was something that people were in agreement kind of worked since it touched a lot of people in a lot of different ways and was actually one of the more positive memories of the movie that people wanted to hold onto. Some folks might have enjoyed the movie, but it does sound like they’re in the minority.
2. Batman Forever
As much as I like Val Kilmer, and I do, it wasn’t just him that took the wind out of this movie, but he didn’t exactly help since when he wasn’t being awkward he was brooding, and when he wasn’t brooding he felt more like a college professor trying to deliver a lecture. The soundtrack was great since it was the type of music that one couldn’t help but vibe with, but the movie was the kind of cringe that made a person wonder why they’d bought a ticket. Stepping into this movie and getting lost in it wasn’t too hard at certain times, but overall it was kind of hard to sit through the entire way.
1. Sucker Punch
There was a story here, but way too often it was buried beneath Zack Snyder’s attempt to showcase a group of badass women that wore very little so that it would appeal to the male audience that was bound to watch given that Emily Browning and the others were quite attractive when dolled up. The soundtrack was haunting and definitely worth listening to, but the movie was something that many people could do without, apart from a few of the more exciting action sequences.
People can almost forgive a bad movie if the soundtrack is great enough.