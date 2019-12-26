Five Books That Are Becoming Movies in 2020

There’s always a bit of hesitancy when a book becomes a movie despite the excitement that might be generated by those that want to see their favorite stories come to life. Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant has come up with a list of books that will be coming out as movies in 2020 and while there are several more than are listed these are just a few that are very notable since several of them have been seen to grace the screen before. Throughout the years though those that have been in the public eye haven’t done quite as much and while they achieved their own popularity back in the day they still have a great deal to prove to the audiences of today. That might sound a little strange considering that a couple of them are classics, but let’s be fair and state that things change and at this point they’re going to have to put up or shut up, which won’t be too hard since the critics and then the fans are going to be giving their own estimation of each movie as it comes out, and we know how that goes.
Here are just five of the books that will be seen as movies in 2020.
5. Dune
The Frank Herbert classic is one that has spanned generations now and has continued after his passing as if you visit a bookstore you might see a small library of books that are dedicated to this story and are thus the continuation of something that was started when many of us were children or not even born yet. The tale of House Atreides and their fall from grace and the measures taken to rise to power once again under a unified banner that brings so many together was one that a lot of us grew up learning about, reading, and possibly watching since a couple of different adaptations were made of it throughout the years. Hopefully this one will blow those others away.
4. The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle
Yes Dr. Dolittle still talks to animals, but no he’s no longer Eddie Murphy trading in on his comedy, which worked for a while really but eventually became kind of a joke without a solid punchline. this version definitely goes back to the more classic tale as the good doctor is seen voyaging over land and sea and has a rather common core of animals that are around him at most times. This movie does look as though it will be a bit of whimsy on the regular tale that people have been so fond of over the years and could very well be the type of movie that will be fully enjoyed or forgotten before the year is out.
3. Death on the Nile
The tales of Hercule Poirot have been popular for a while with a certain crowd and if you thought Murder on the Orient Express was good then you might want to check out this movie. The original was released in 1978 and it still stands, in the eyes of some, as yet another great story in the life of the famous detective but at the same time it’s been largely forgotten by a lot of people that didn’t really see the value in these stories. Hopefully it will open to a decent box office showing this coming year since whodunnit movies tend to be the favorite of many given that they include a very large cast of well-known names and are usually difficult to figure out.
2. The Invisible Man
There have been so many takes on the Invisible Man that it’s become kind of hard to take any of them seriously, but this one at least looks as though it might actually take a different tactic and continue along with the mad scientist routine. The idea of using the invention of being invisible to torture someone after faking your own death is kind of interesting since it displays a devious mind that is obviously hell bent on getting back at the female lead. It will be interesting to learn the overall story line to this picture eventually since while the psychopath usually has a reason for being the way they are, it’s intriguing to find out if it’s their fault or someone else’s.
1. Artemis Fowl
These books have been around for a while so it’s not much of a surprise that they were finally picked up and given a chance. The initial release date looks as though it might have been sometime in 2019, but seeing as how we’ve almost reached the threshold and will be living in the 20s soon, it’s safe to say that many people will be waiting eagerly for May to arrive. The young criminal mastermind is bound to be a hit with some people, though it remains to be seen how well he’ll do at the box office.
Here’s looking forward to 2020.