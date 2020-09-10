Five Celebrities That Had Terrifying Secret Lives

For anyone thinking the celebrities have the perfect lives, the perfect existence, and are blessed beyond measure every second of their day, there are a few individuals that might fit the bill, but there are plenty of others that have had a strenuous life at times. Some of them haven’t been as exposed to terrifying and uncertain moments in their lives, but there are some that have been either extremely troubled and/or disturbed in a very serious way or have experienced various aspects of life that have left them with a story to tell later on in life. A lot of controversial topics concerning one celebrity or another have either been building for years, becoming a part of their lives that they’d rather do without, or they’ve been revealed upon the celebrity’s passing as people are now able to say something without fear of repercussions. However it might happen, the reality is that some celebrities have experienced a truly disturbing set of events in their lives. There are more of them than people might think, and they all have varying degrees of bad that have happened to, or been caused by them.
Here are a few celebrities that have had a few horrifying secrets in their lives.
5. Elton John was accused of sexually harassing his own bodyguards.
It’s hard to say anything against Elton John since he’s such a loved individual and has legions of fans that would gladly speak up for him when it comes to anything. But it does sound as though he was a bit out of control when he was younger and had no trouble harassing those that were supposed to see to his well-being when he was out and about. Whether it’s true or not is kind of a moot point, but the idea that anyone would try to get frisky with their security detail is more than a little unprofessional since it’s harder to take care of a person if they’re the one causing all the problems.
4. Michael Jackson had to live with the accusations of being a pedophile.
This is something that haunted Jackson throughout a good part of his career since leading up to his untimely passing it was something that dogged him continually. The thing is if you’re accused of sexual misconduct your career could easily be ruined, but if one is ever convicted of being inappropriate with a child and it can be proven then it’s time to hang it up and call it a day since your life is pretty much over. Somehow though Jackson kept moving forward and enjoying a stellar career since up until his death he still had legions of fans that were adamant when saying that he’d done nothing wrong.
3. Eddie Albert was a spy tracking Nazi submarines in Mexico.
Keep in mind that a career is important for any celebrity to keep up in order to maintain their lifestyle, but having to take on the task of keeping tabs on people that might think nothing of killing you outright would put a lot of pressure on an individual that was more prepared to entertain others than to play at war. This was apparently what Eddie Albert was about back in the day though, and one can imagine that he was more than a little nervous at times when having to report to his handlers about what he was seeing. Just imagine trying to perform knowing that you had to put yourself in any type of danger in the next second.
2. Kirk Douglas is believed to have forced many women to get abortions after sexual encounters.
Like most other celebrities, Kirk Douglas will have people speaking for him and in his defense for a long time since a lot of people felt that he might have been a womanizer but that he was still a great actor and worth respecting. That might be the case, but the unfortunate rumors and gossip is that he had quite a large number of affairs with young women that ended in abortions later on, which he apparently pushed for due to various reasons that only he could possibly justify or admit to. But the idea that he was as callous as a lot of people appear to state is based on the perspectives of the many and hard to validate.
1. Joaquin Phoenix’s family had to escape the clutches of a cult called Children of God.
There’s been a lot that has been written about cults and how hard they are to leave once an individual or worse, a family has found themselves wrapped up in the clutches of one, but Joaquin Phoenix’s family had to find their way out and eventually did thankfully. More than anything the idea of being a part of a cult and not being able to leave is terrifying since it’s been documented that some cults simply won’t let people leave.
There are plenty of celebrities with horror stories to tell.