Five Celebrities Who Have Great Difficulty Dealing with Fame

It’s hard to think of any celebrity being justified in stating that they have a hard time with fame since they have lavish homes, impressive cars, money, glamour, and a better life according to many people. But there is a big price that celebrities pay for their fame, and it comes in another form that a lot of them don’t want to pay. Ironically, those that don’t want to worry about this are often called out for being difficult in some manner, or straight-up jerks, but as much as everyone, including myself, gets down on celebrities for preaching about life from a home that’s worth millions and talking to anyone about the difficulties of life, they have their own issues as well. It is difficult for a lot of people to cry a tear over celebrities that have enough money to do just about anything they want, but when we get down to the idea that they’re trapped by their popularity even as they’re freed by the money it brings, it’s easier to see that a lot of them don’t really want to pressure that comes with the balancing act that is fame.
Here are just a few celebrities that have had trouble with their own fame.
5. Daniel Craig
One of Craig’s biggest gripes has to do with camera phones, which are easily accessible obviously since just about every other person has one, and some use them quite irresponsibly since, as Craig has mentioned, many people will seek to photograph celebrities without their knowing quite often. While this isn’t such a big deal most times, the idea that it could make someone a bit paranoid and intrude on their private time is a bit obvious. Plus, those who are looking to take selfies with celebrities tend to become a little too aggressive for some people and don’t always respect personal boundaries.
4. Robert Pattinson
Not every celebrity is as social as people appear to think, no matter that they can play this up on the screen. The fact that people get into movies to entertain people doesn’t mean that they’re bound to be the most social individual in the world. A lot of people are doing this for the love of the craft, the money, or both, and the fame is kind of a byproduct that a lot of celebrities could do without. The autographs that people want, the pictures, and everything else that comes with it, have become tiresome to a lot of celebrities that just want to unwind and have their own personal time when they’re not on a set.
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Dating is another area where celebrities tend to find that all their dirty secrets and whatever the paparazzi can find out about them tend to come out in a big way and kind of turn people against them. For a celebrity, the dating game is also kind of tough since there’s not a lot of ways for the average person to know whether the person is interested in them or is pulling an act. This might sound a little cynical, but in an era when PR stunts and appearances are still seen as important, one can’t hope to discount the idea that some people are seriously ready to do just about anything to date a celebrity, or that some celebrities won’t do anything to build their reputation.
2. Macaulay Culkin
Fame can split families apart as well as some folks can attest to. Those that were child actors can sometimes retell tales of their lives and of how they managed to make so much only to watch it be co-opted by their families or turn them against each other. It doesn’t happen in every case, but there are those who have been taken advantage of by their parents or have had to deal with their parents’ fame and their own at the same time. One would think that family might be the most important bond that nothing could break, but the truth of it is that money and fame can do just as much damage as anything can.
1. Daniel Day-Lewis
Depression is something that a lot of people might find difficult to believe can happen when someone is so famous. But when a person doesn’t want to deal with fans, doesn’t want to sign autographs, and just wants to live their own life when they’re not on camera, the constant press of fans and paparazzi can become a bit too much. Some celebrities have turned to drugs and alcohol, while others might simply retreat from public life for a while. This is one of the ways that some celebrities ‘fall off the map’ so to speak since they simply want to get away from the constant pressure.
Celebrities are human, which means they get tired of the constant demands of others.