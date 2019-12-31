Five Characters We’ll Miss Most When Supernatural Ends

Supernatural has been running for fifteen seasons and in this time there have been plenty of characters that we have lost who are still deeply missed. Season fifteen of the show will be the last one and this means that we have to come to terms with never seeing any of our favorite characters again. Of course, there will be characters that we miss more than others and the five characters that we are going to miss the most are listed below.
5. The Real Bobby Singer
Bobby was arguably more of an father to Sam and Dean than John Winchester ever was and he loved them like they were his own. The Supernatural Fandom page states that Bobby is one of the longest serving cast members on the show. He is the only character other than Sam and Dean that has appeared in every season of the show. A version of Bobby Singer returned to the main cast a few seasons back, but it was alternate reality Bobby and it just wasn’t the same. In season fifteen we see the ghost of the real Bobby help Sam with a case and this just reminds us of how much we miss him. Bobby was a character that Sam and Dean were always able to rely on and this was also how the audience came to feel about him as well. His death in season seven came as something as a shock as he seemed almost indestructible. A lot of fans expected him to return from the dead in the same way as Sam and Dean both had. Although this was not to be, fans still got used to seeing him from time and time and he will definitely be missed when the show ends.
4. Sheriff Jody Mills
Jody Mills has always been on hand to get the Winchesters and Bobby out of any trouble they may be facing with the law. She may not have been a regular character but she is always someone that we are glad to see. She has been through a tough time in the past, losing her son and then her husband, but she is still always there for anyone who needs her. She remained on good terms with Bobby until his death, despite the trouble that he had often got in her at work. In the later seasons we saw Jody become more involved in hunting. She has been aware of the supernatural for some time but after her family were killed she tried to avoid it as much as she could. She threw herself into her work to fill the void left behind by her family but ended up becoming a foster mother for two children that she met through working with Sam and Dean, Annie Jones and Claire Novak. One of the main reasons she will be missed so much is that fans wish they had the opportunity to get to know her a little better.
3. Rowena MacLeod
Rowena did not make it all the way to the end of the last season, but her self-sacrifice surely warrants an inclusion in this list. She was described as the main villain of season ten but Villains Wiki states that she was not the main threat of the season, which was the Mark of Cain. Although she started off as a villain she became something of an anti-hero in later seasons and became something of a friend to Sam and Dean. She sided with them in order to defeat Crowley, her own son, although the two of them never had the best of relationships. Witches have never really featured significantly in Supernatural but Rowena was the exception to this rule. She was quite a complicated character but as the series went on it became clear the for the most part, her heart was in the right place.
2. Castiel
It is hard to remember a time when Castiel was not fighting by the side of the Winchesters. He has been part of all their major battles from the days they first started fighting Lucifer. There are times when he does not agree with the brothers and he has even worked against them on occasions, such as when he was secretly working with Crowley during season six. However, there have been many times throughout the seasons where it felt like Castiel was almost like a third brother. Castiel has always tried to look at the bigger picture and at times this has put him at odds with the Winchesters. His straight talking could sometimes highlight the severity of the situation when a little reassurance may have been more welcome. However, there were many times when he went against his better instincts to give Sam and Dean the help that they needed. We shouldn’t forget that if it were not for Castiel then Dean might have spent the rest of eternity languishing in hell.
1. Sam and Dean Winchester
Choosing which Winchester brother would be number one is such an impossible task that we have had to give them both the top spot. We have followed them both literally to hell and back over the time that the show has been running. Sam is the brother that tends to think things through while Dean just rushes in and worries about the consequences later. Screenrant points out that the bond that Sam and Dean have has always run through the heart of the show. It certainly wouldn’t be the show that we have all come to love if either one of the brothers had to make the journey without the other.
Having shared all the ups and downs that Sam and Dean have experienced in the past fifteen seasons, there will be a degree of sadness from the fans when the final episode has aired. We do not know yet what the future has in store for the Winchesters, but after all they have sacrificed if there were any two people that deserved a happy ending, then it is these two.