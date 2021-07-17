Five Comedic Actors We’d Like to See Do More Serious Roles

Imagining that a comedic actor can suddenly switch gears and become a dramatic actor isn’t easy for everyone to believe since there are those actors that can’t appear to make such an easy transition. But in some cases, it’s been seen that actors can still surprise us all in a big way since there have been several that are either full-fledged comedians or are simply too funny to see as dramatic actors. There are a few that can go back and forth rather easily since they possess the talent to simply act when it comes time and conform to the movie, and then there are those that really have to work when it comes to switching roles. The most effective are those that are versatile enough to play various roles and not lose any of their efficiency when it comes to their overall acting ability since some people that can go back and forth are absolutely seamless in their delivery and don’t feel forced at all. But it’s still impressive when an actor attempts to do something different, especially when they succeed.
Here are a few comedic actors that people would love to see in more dramatic movies.
5. Jim Carrey
Honestly, it feels as though comedy was the startup for Carrey since for much of his career he was the funny guy that took things over the top pretty regularly. From his time on In Living Color to Ace Ventura, The Mask, and then to The Majestic, The Truman Show, and even into the thriller, The Number 23, he showed that he could leave the comedy behind and focus on the drama with great intensity. One can say whatever they like about Carrey when it comes to other aspects of his life, but he’s been extremely impressive when it comes to the transition from comedy to drama, and it does feel as though he should keep it up.
4. Melissa McCarthy
There are a lot of opinions about Melissa since it does feel that a lot of her comedic roles are essentially the same in a couple of ways. She’s loud, obnoxious, and definitely doesn’t care about what she looks like or how people perceive her. But as time has continued to pass she’s transitioned from comedy to drama and it feels a little more gradual, as though she’s been slipping into it without really going for the full-on switch. What she’s delivered though is highly impressive since the changes she’s undergone throughout her career have amazed a lot of people and managed to really make her stand out as a great actor.
3. Kevin Hart
There have been times when Kevin’s performances have felt a little forced, particularly when he has to play a genuine person on screen and has to tone down the comedy a bit. But like many others, he’s been getting quite a bit better over the year as the screaming and frantic comedy moments have given way to an act that’s easy to watch and a lot of fun since he still manages to get a little bit of humor in there, even if it’s dialed down quite a bit. His acting isn’t bad really, it’s that when he gets excited people tend to think about his comedic roles in which gets a little out of control. But overall he’s come a long way.
2. Donald Glover
Donald is the kind of actor that appears to be entirely comfortable moving from comedy to drama and back and forth without any real switch to his personality. That’s pretty impressive since he can be successful doing either one and doesn’t appear to need to do much when it comes to trading off from one genre to the other. The drama that he’s performed on screen has been great since every character he’s played has been believable and on par with what people expect to see, as have his comedic roles. It almost feels unfair that someone can be this good, but it’s a lot of fun to watch and definitely something inspiring for others to learn from.
1. Kate McKinnon
At one point it feels as though it might have been impossible for McKinnon to do anything but comedy since she’s great at what she does and is the kind of actress that takes on a role and dedicates herself to it in a big way. But seeing her in a dramatic role has changed that feeling in a big way since, despite the ease with which she makes people laugh, she’s proven that she can contribute to a dramatic movie just as easily as she can a comedic one, and it’s fair to think that she could go further with drama while still retaining her comedy roots. it’s still a bit of a surprise to see this, but it’s a nice surprise at least.
Some actors can turn the corner without too much difficulty.