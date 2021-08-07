Five Cooperative Games You Should Consider Playing

There are a ton of online cooperative games in the market today so we wanted to highlight 5 cooperative games that you should absolutely pick up and play. With such a huge market sometimes its hard to pinpoint what you and your friends should play. So we decided to choose 5 games that will be a blast for you and your friends to play. These games put a strong emphasis on cooperation and will have the closest of friends questioning how well they work together. We will be covering multiple genres so if one doesn’t suit your tastes then keep scrolling down the list and you’ll surely find one that everyone in your online party can enjoy. Here are 5 cooperative games that you should play:
Divinity Original Sin 2
Divinity Original Sin 2 is a Diablo-style RPG developed by Larian Studios. From the official website in the world of Divinity, you will be able to, “Explore the vast world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out co-op. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world. Divinity is finally arriving on iPad, with no compromise, and no microtransactions.” It features various classes and races to start your adventure with almost limitless choices. Depending on which class and race combo you are different paths will open up for you. This encourages you and your team to choose a diverse cast of characters to bring along for your journey. Divinity Original Sin 2 is out now on multiple platforms so gather up a team of your choosing and jump into the world of Rivellon for a journey spanning over 100 hours.
The Blackout Club
If you’re looking for something with a little less commitment but an equally interesting story and the world then look no further than The Blackout Club. The Blackout Club, as stated by developer Question, is,” Cooperative horror with a twist where you play as teenage investigators, uncovering a monstrous secret at the heart of your quiet community. Use clever tactics to outwit your adult foes and record evidence of their mysterious conspiracy in a richly simulated world with many ways to overcome an obstacle.” For some reason, the adults in this modern town have been mind-controlled and are hiding a secret deep below the surface. With the help of others like you that have awaken from this dream, you must figure out who’s behind these strange events. Being put in intense situations where you can really only hide and outwit with your friends is a truly fun experience. Not to mention that the mystery revolving around this story is still being uncovered. The developers have hidden clues around the game and the community has banded together to figure out what exactly is this world.
Call of Duty Black Ops 3: Zombie Chronicles
Black Ops Zombies has been a staple of the Call of Duty series ever since its introduction in Call of Duty: World at War. What started off as a simple survival mode has turned into what is now a complex easter egg hunt spanning multiple universes and timelines. Zombie Chronicles puts together all the Aether storyline, which centers around Richtofen. What makes these games truly special is how insane some of the runs can get. Especially if your objective is to complete every easter egg and complete the Aether storyline. You’ll need a group of teammates with the utmost patience because it can get pretty rage-inducing. Imagine spending 3 hours on an easter egg only to fail due to a small misstep by one member. Wonder weapons, perks, and gumballs making a return. Zombie Chronicles is sure to give you and your teammates a huge amount of replayability. Not to mention maybe some loss of hair after a few losses.
Overcooked 2
If you’re looking for something a little more light-hearted but just as intense then look no further than Overcooked 2. Overcooked 2 pits you in the world of the Onion Kingdom. Here you and your friends must put together dishes to save the world. Or as stated by Team 17, “The Onion King needs you, so chop, fry, and bake your way through an all-new series of crazy kitchens to defeat them and save the kingdom.” This time around you can bring friends from all around the world to help you chop, fry, and fall of the map in true Overcooked fashion. Which makes it the perfect game for you and your gaming squad to jump into. It features intense gameplay and short levels. So you can be sure that every time you load up the Onion Kingdom you’re in for a grand time.
Remnant: From the Ashes
Remnant: From the Ashes is Destiny mixed with Bloodborne to put it simply. You are thrown into a world with two other friends. Here you will have to navigate and fight intense, epic boss battles. From the developers,” Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.” What sets this game apart from the rest is the replayability and cooperation. These boss battles are not easy. Being able to overtake them with your closest gaming partners is nothing short of amazing.