Five Debunked Movie Myths That Fans Totally Believed

The movies are great at convincing people of certain things and their validity despite the fact that most of the things we see on the screen are for entertainment and nothing else. Still, some people need a little more education in order to really understand how some of the myths that are produced by various movies and people that want to believe certain things work. In some instances, the movies do get realistic and are therefore easier for many people to take since the ability to believe in what they’re pushing is simple. But there are plenty of moments when it comes down to the idea that the movies are doing whatever they can to go over the top and create ideas that some people pick up and believe no matter what anyone tells them. This is the power of suggestion, as many people are highly susceptible to it and aren’t going to be convinced otherwise unless someone they know and trust finds a way to make them believe that what they thought was real is in fact a myth, and it’s already been debunked.
Here are just a few myths that have been debunked when it comes to the movies.
5. The ‘ghost’ in Three Men and a Baby.
There are several very movie-specific myths such as this one since in a scene with Danson and another actor it can be seen in the background that there appears to be an individual that no one could account for. In the next scene, the individual is gone, but it would appear that a shotgun or something similar is in the same location. This ‘ghost’ was in fact a cutout of Danson in a different costume and it was turned sideways in the following scene. Either someone was playing a gag on people or was told to move the cutout between scenes since if anyone looks close enough they can see the truth of it.
4. Ed O’Neill wasn’t in Deliverance.
For some reason, people have been convinced that Ed O’Neill is in Deliverance as a younger individual, but all one has to do is check his filmography and realize that the movie isn’t on there. One might want to argue that he could have been uncredited for the role, but this is still usually put on someone’s list of credits, and it’s simply not there. Ed has gone on to try and dispel this rumor, but people have still persisted, going so far as to insist that he did make an appearance in the movie. It’s likely that someone who looks like him is involved with the movie, but otherwise, it sounds like someone is just being stubborn enough to keep this myth going.
3. You can’t shrug off physical trauma.
Repeated hits to the head, broken bones and any other serious injuries aren’t possible to just shrug off. It’s true that a person’s adrenaline can surge and allow them to stay conscious and able to move about, but they won’t be in any mood to fight. Plus, the idea of taking a heavy hit to the head more than once while still being able to function perfectly is wrong. This is movie magic at its best since too many blows to the head will knock a person down and out, and an insane amount of damage will cause a body to go into shock, as the body has its own way of stating that it’s just time to lie down and rest.
2. Sharks are not vicious maneaters out of habit.
Shark movies are one of the biggest reasons that people are afraid of sharks. Duh, right? But the truth of it is that despite looking quite fearsome, sharks aren’t always out to get humans. There are a few sharks out in the wide ocean that will gladly show their ill temperament at times, but the average shark will feast on a seal or fish, or a turtle, before really taking after a human. The questing nibbles that they take, which can cause substantial damage, do scare people immensely, but many upon many people have actually swum with sharks and been just fine without any incident. Sharks are indeed dangerous, but only if they’re provoked.
1. Quite a bit about firearms is wrong.
There are movies that will portray firearms as accurately as they can and some that just make no sense considering that there are a number of things that are cringe-worthy and wrong. Silencers do not work the way they appear in movies, gunshots are extremely loud, and being shot is a lot more traumatic than people might think. For instance, when someone is shot in an appendage it’s not likely that they’re going to get too far without help. One would almost need to be a real-life Wolverine and be able to heal in seconds if they wanted to keep moving after being shot with a firearm.
The fact that people are still this gullible is kind of saddening.