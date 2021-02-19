Five Horror Movie Villains That are Oddly Endearing

Let’s be realistic here, horror monsters, whether they’re human or not, or are simply abstract ideas that take on a form because of human imagination, are usually hard to like or even call ‘endearing’, but sometimes it’s easier to understand them when we stop being afraid and try to understand things from their point of view. Of course, that might not help since in some instances it’s difficult if not impossible to sympathize since very few, if any, individuals have gone through what some of the monsters of horror have, and some creatures and people are understandably evil before they really get going. For instance, arguing the case for Dracula might be kind of tough depending on the legend one follows, just like it might be difficult to argue for Jason Voorhees simply because if he really just wanted to be left alone it feels as though he would do his best to stay away from anyone near his lake and not actively stalk them. But with some movie monsters, it’s a little easier to argue their innocence since there might be a reason that they are the way they are. Trust me, a monster is a monster and if they’re out for blood then it’s best not to be in the way, but understanding them can at least help a person come to think a little differently about them.
Here are a few of the more endearing movie monsters.
5. Death
You might think this is a joke, but I assure you it’s not since the whole idea behind it has to do with Final Destination when Death isn’t so much of a presence as it is an inevitability that continues to occur as it seeks to right the plans that were thwarted throughout each movie. Considering that Death is a natural part of the cycle that all humans go through the only reason this turns out to be diabolical in the first place is that the designs that Death uses following the botched plans become more elaborate and have a type of petulance attached to them, as though Death is more akin to an angry ex that’s thinking up the worst ways to get back at someone.
4. Xenomorphs
Think about it this way, the real bad guys here are Weyland-Yutani since they’re the ones that want to use the xenomorphs for their own purposes, mainly as weapons. But the creatures are, by design, death incarnate since they exist to breed, eat, and breed even further. Even more, the eggs can apparently survive for quite some time when left untended, as can the creatures since it’s fair to assume in Alien vs. Predator that the queen had been waiting in the pyramid under the ice for some time. But the reason why they’re more endearing is due to the fact that they’re following their own nature, they’re not actively trying to eradicate anyone unless they pose a threat, which the humans in these movies obviously do.
3. Jigsaw
This is one that might actually confuse people even further since they might ask “How is he endearing? He kills people!”. You might need to back that up though. We did see how he came to be who he was, and a lot of it had to do with the realization that people do some truly horrible things, and while he went overboard with it, his purpose was sound enough in theory, if not the application, since he didn’t actively kill people. He gave them a chance to live, provided they show a bit of sacrifice. The ‘no escape’ methods weren’t his, since he always left a way out, while those that came after him were far more vindictive.
2. Frankenstein’s monster
This creature didn’t ask to be put together or given an abnormal brain, and even worse, the monster knew he was unnatural and not meant to exist. If there’s any reason to think of this character as endearing it’s because he’s the product of a narcissist that thought he could play God, someone that defied every edict of creation just to prove that it could be done. Frankenstein and his monster have been depicted in many different ways over the years, but usually, the monster is a tragic beast no matter how he changes or how different he becomes in the course of one interpretation or another.
1. Carrie
Carrie White could have been a great character in Stephen King’s story, and to be honest, she kind of was anyway, but she was also the misunderstood and tragic case since she didn’t have much of a chance growing up thanks to having a religious fanatic for a mother. Adding to this the fact that her classmates were no prize since they berated and laughed at her, which only made things worse. It’s still easy to feel a bit sorry for her and think that under different circumstances that she might have been an interesting person.
Not all monsters are necessarily bad, at least not initially.