Home
Movies
Five Horror Movie Villains That are Oddly Endearing

Five Horror Movie Villains That are Oddly Endearing

32 seconds ago

Let’s be realistic here, horror monsters, whether they’re human or not, or are simply abstract ideas that take on a form because of human imagination, are usually hard to like or even call ‘endearing’, but sometimes it’s easier to understand them when we stop being afraid and try to understand things from their point of view. Of course, that might not help since in some instances it’s difficult if not impossible to sympathize since very few, if any, individuals have gone through what some of the monsters of horror have, and some creatures and people are understandably evil before they really get going. For instance, arguing the case for Dracula might be kind of tough depending on the legend one follows, just like it might be difficult to argue for Jason Voorhees simply because if he really just wanted to be left alone it feels as though he would do his best to stay away from anyone near his lake and not actively stalk them. But with some movie monsters, it’s a little easier to argue their innocence since there might be a reason that they are the way they are. Trust me, a monster is a monster and if they’re out for blood then it’s best not to be in the way, but understanding them can at least help a person come to think a little differently about them.

Here are a few of the more endearing movie monsters.

5. Death

You might think this is a joke, but I assure you it’s not since the whole idea behind it has to do with Final Destination when Death isn’t so much of a presence as it is an inevitability that continues to occur as it seeks to right the plans that were thwarted throughout each movie. Considering that Death is a natural part of the cycle that all humans go through the only reason this turns out to be diabolical in the first place is that the designs that Death uses following the botched plans become more elaborate and have a type of petulance attached to them, as though Death is more akin to an angry ex that’s thinking up the worst ways to get back at someone.

4. Xenomorphs

Think about it this way, the real bad guys here are Weyland-Yutani since they’re the ones that want to use the xenomorphs for their own purposes, mainly as weapons. But the creatures are, by design, death incarnate since they exist to breed, eat, and breed even further. Even more, the eggs can apparently survive for quite some time when left untended, as can the creatures since it’s fair to assume in Alien vs. Predator that the queen had been waiting in the pyramid under the ice for some time. But the reason why they’re more endearing is due to the fact that they’re following their own nature, they’re not actively trying to eradicate anyone unless they pose a threat, which the humans in these movies obviously do.

3. Jigsaw

This is one that might actually confuse people even further since they might ask “How is he endearing? He kills people!”. You might need to back that up though. We did see how he came to be who he was, and a lot of it had to do with the realization that people do some truly horrible things, and while he went overboard with it, his purpose was sound enough in theory, if not the application, since he didn’t actively kill people. He gave them a chance to live, provided they show a bit of sacrifice. The ‘no escape’ methods weren’t his, since he always left a way out, while those that came after him were far more vindictive.

2. Frankenstein’s monster

This creature didn’t ask to be put together or given an abnormal brain, and even worse, the monster knew he was unnatural and not meant to exist. If there’s any reason to think of this character as endearing it’s because he’s the product of a narcissist that thought he could play God, someone that defied every edict of creation just to prove that it could be done. Frankenstein and his monster have been depicted in many different ways over the years, but usually, the monster is a tragic beast no matter how he changes or how different he becomes in the course of one interpretation or another.

1. Carrie

Carrie White could have been a great character in Stephen King’s story, and to be honest, she kind of was anyway, but she was also the misunderstood and tragic case since she didn’t have much of a chance growing up thanks to having a religious fanatic for a mother. Adding to this the fact that her classmates were no prize since they berated and laughed at her, which only made things worse. It’s still easy to feel a bit sorry for her and think that under different circumstances that she might have been an interesting person.

Not all monsters are necessarily bad, at least not initially.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Mortal Kombat Trailer is Here and it’s Pure Awesome
The Books of Blood on Hulu: Review
Analysts Predicts Disney + Will Outsubscribe Netflix Within 5 Years
What We Learned from The Trailer for New HBO Max Show “Generation”
Five Horror Movie Villains That are Oddly Endearing
Its Turns Out Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy is Still Happening
Zack Snyder Is Developing His Own Retelling of King Arthur
What is the Difference Between Superman’s Blue and Black Suits?
The Legend Of Zelda Cartoon with Added Vocals From Beavis And Butthead
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ruslaan Mumtaz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rodrigo Contreras
Five Celebrities You Never Guessed Served in the Military
Why Rintrah Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series
House of M WandaVision
Five Characters From Marvel’s “House of M” We Want To See in WandaVision
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
Anime Hero Match-up: Tanjiro vs. Deku
Five Anime Hero Face-Offs We Want to See
Demon Slayer Season 2
Let’s Talk About That Demon Slayer Season 2 Teaser
Sword Art Online VR
Why We Want a Sword Art Online Style VR MMO
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
What We Expect From The Witcher Netflix Anime
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.1.2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes
Seasonal Offerings Season of the Chosen
All of the Season of the Chosen Seasonal Offerings in Destiny 2
Nintendo Direct
Everything Announced in the New February Nintendo Direct
Everything You Need to Know About Ace of Spades in Destiny 2