Five How I Met Your Mother Storylines Fans Hated

Just like a lot of shows, How I Met Your Mother is one of those that appealed to a lot of people but didn’t manage to get everyone on board since it had a distinctive feel to it and was something that didn’t have that universal appeal that drew people in regardless of their lack of interest. But for those that did enjoy it the show was something special and was a definite hit that was missed once it ended. But like every show it had story lines that confused people and frustrated them in a manner that was hard to ignore since a lot of folks didn’t happen to like what the writers came up with or perhaps wondered why the director had done one thing or another and left it alone so that the fans would pick it apart. Of course that’s kind of how things go in TV, not everyone is going to be satisfied all the time and there are going to be parts that people will object to either because they don’t fully understand the implications of an episode or they just don’t happen to agree with it out of basic principle. Whatever the case, there are are story lines that just don’t feel like they should have been added when it comes to many TV shows.
With that in mind, here are a few that just appear to please the fans.
5. The monkey mugging
Really the whole idea of Marshall being the main point of the story line wasn’t a bad thing, but a monkey mugging him wasn’t exactly a gripping part of the plot since a lot of people looked at this and went ‘huh?’. It was a little too out there even for this show and that’s saying something since some of the story lines have been flat out hard to follow. But all in all it’s not the worst, though it is one of those that people would like to forget in a way since it didn’t feel like it contributed to a whole lot of the overall story that was being told throughout the series. Some things should be left in the writers room.
4. The competition to be a godparent
So to be fair, TV shows don’t necessarily have to imitate reality at all times, but there are moments when it might be nice since very rarely do people fight over who’s going to be the godparent of their friends’ kids. Plus, a godparent isn’t necessarily someone who’s there to change diapers, babysit all the time, or do any of the other duties that parents and babysitters tend to take on. Of course that’s different with every individual, but the premise of this episode was enough to leave a lot of people wondering just whether the writers were being serious or if this was supposed to be another episode that was to be taken with a big grain of salt.
3. The Barney and Robin divorce
Has anyone ever built something and then just broken it because they could? Some people might answer yes either because they have emotional issues or something happened that facilitated such a move, but Robin and Barney were happy as far as anyone could see. So what in the world was this all about? Were too many fans saying that they’d like to see Barney go back to his womanizing ways? That feels kind of unlikely but knowing how fickle fans are it could have happened since the idea that he was more enjoyable as the guy he’d been rather than the guy he could become is something to think about. But in the eyes of a lot of fans this wasn’t the best move.
2. Ted’s romances
It really feels that anytime Ted has a romantic interest in a woman that fans just didn’t like it and felt that it detracted from the story somehow. That’s kind of funny in its own way but it’s also kind of pointless to gripe about since this show and romance were kind of a package deal. But of course the fans are going to continue to be the squeaky wheel until the writers come in and fix something, or until they get bored and move on to something else.
1. The beekeeper episode
There are times when episodes just feel like so much filler and according to the fans this was one of them. There’s always a time to come up with a gimmick in a TV show since that’s part of what they’re made for, but there are also times to recognize that gimmickry just for the sake of it isn’t the best idea. With this story line it does feel as though the show was just trying to cruise on by without anyone being the wiser, but fans took note and weren’t really that happy about it.
There are plenty of other story lines that fans didn’t like in this series, it’d be great to hear more ideas.