Five Incredibly Creepy Ways Superheroes Used Their Powers

Let’s be honest when we say this, most people don’t want to think of their favorite heroes being pervy or in any way creepy since it just doesn’t go with the superhero vibe and it kind of defeats the whole nobility and upright nature of the gig. But there are heroes out there that have used their powers for less than acceptable purposes for one reason or another and it’s been noticed throughout the years since anytime a hero decides to use what they’ve got to get a little something extra for themselves it’s a bit off-putting, no matter if it’s well-intentioned or not. Heroes are typically thought of to be beyond reproach in certain matters since they have to possess the kind of restraint that keeps them from using their powers for anything that might give them an unfair advantage in life when they can of course since realistically there are some things they just can’t turn off. When they decide to buck the tradition of being the good individual and go a bit rogue though it’s kind of hard not to cringe.
Here are a few examples of when superheroes went and used their powers for something creepy.
5. Starfox has used his powers to get lucky.
The brother of Thanos the mad titan, Starfox has the power of persuasion that can get people to be agreeable or, well, VERY agreeable, meaning that he’s actually used his power to seduce women a time or in the past. He managed to do this to She-Hulk at one point, though she did end up kicking the stuffing out of him later on. A lot of people have gone on to say that Starfox’s power is basically the ‘power of date-rape’ since those that he lures with his innate charm don’t generally know what they’re doing until it’s too late. That’s a rather dark way to look at it, but it’s hard to deny that it might be accurate too.
4. Superman spied on Richard and Lois in Superman Returns.
Yes, Superman is not immune to being envious since when he returns in the movie he finds that Lois is married and has a kid. His world is pretty much shattered and it’s hard not to see how he might go this far and spy on the woman that he came to love. But this is just all shades of wrong since not only is Clark a grown adult that’s been taught right from wrong, but listening in and being able to see them thanks to his x-ray vision is taking things to a whole different level. Obviously the only way that anyone in this world would get any privacy with Superman around is to live in a home that has sheets of lead lining every surface.
3. Plastic-Man has actually been ‘worn’ by a couple of women.
He’s even spied on Wonder Woman while posing as a wall lamp, and he’s been worn by Big Barda and Poison Ivy as a dress in the past. If that doesn’t sound insanely creepy to you then you might need to run it through your head slowly this time. He shaped himself like a dress, then he allowed himself to be draped over a woman’s body as she adjusted every little part in order to make it fit right. Did it get a little snug in places? Possibly, since the living garment was quite likely adjusting himself as much as he could while the woman, unknowingly, was attempting to mold the ‘dress’ to her body.
2. Ant-Man has used his shrinking ability for sexual purposes.
What Hank and Janet do in their room is their own business, even as fictional characters to be fair. But come on Marvel, did we really need to know that Hank shrinks himself down to become a real-life sex toy? Plus, he’s not the Ant-Man to be kind of a perv since another one that took up the mantle was seen watching Captain Marvel in the shower, which is above and beyond creepy since that’s the kind of thing that a regular person would be hauled off to jail for if they were caught.
1. Giant-Man bit off The Blob’s head.
This one has a pretty decent defense at least, but it’s still creepy since it means that Hank physically picked up the Blob and was intent on biting his head off Ozzy Osbourne-style. The Blob had just been found snacking on the corpse of the Wasp unfortunately and had the nerve to say that she tasted like chicken. So yes, it’s easy to think that Hank was enraged and ready to do just about anything, but biting the fleshy, fatty head off of an enemy, yikes. It might have been better just to pop his head off with his thumbnail as one does when lighting a match. At least then he wouldn’t have a foul taste in his mouth.
There are plenty of other heroes that have gotten away with some creepy stuff.