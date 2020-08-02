Home
Movies
Five Insects Attacking Humans Scenes That Give Us the Willies

Five Insects Attacking Humans Scenes That Give Us the Willies

2 mins ago

Insects are creepy enough, but when they’re made to attack humans in movies they get undeniably creepy, not to mention dangerous since in some movies the insects are so numerous that stomping on them or nuking them with bug spray just doesn’t work, while in others the insects are the size of humans or bigger, so the fly swatter is a no-go. But then there are those movies where the insects just appear to have a ton of attitude, which is less than needed since a lot of insects are dangerous anyway and don’t need the added edge of having a serious vendetta against humans. Like it or not, insects do outnumber humans quite easily and they do multiply a lot faster. Creeped out yet? As if that wasn’t enough, some of the insects we see in movies are augmented beyond belief since it makes for a better movie experience and it ramps up the terror level in a way that wasn’t entirely needed but obviously pulls in a bigger audience. If insects get you crawling out of your skin in real life then it’s no doubt that some of these movies made you squirm if you had the chance to see them.

Here are some of the creepiest insect attacks in movies.

5. Creepshow

Really, this death isn’t too tragic since Upson Pratt isn’t the nicest guy in the world. He’s a rich, eccentric old man whose home looks more like an office setting and everything his white, clean, and absolutely sterilized. But Upson does have one issue, he can’t stand bugs, especially cockroaches. In a movie like Creepshow one already knows just how things are going to go down when a fear like this is revealed so quickly, and during this chapter of the movie Upson is forced to take a good look at the sanctuary he calls home as he finds roaches in his cereal, roaches that he thought he’d killed coming back to life, and of course, a bed covered in roaches that end up being his downfall. It gets pretty gruesome, but it’s an earned fate.

4. The Mist

Honestly, it’s like someone took a look at the Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the spiders from Eight-Legged Freaks and decided to toss them in a blender to see what came out. This nightmare-inducing specimen is a product of the mist that ends up rolling over a small town, disgorging monstrosities of all sizes and shapes that are fully intent on killing and feeding on anything they can find, meaning humans in this case. Worse than their appearance or their ability to stab and capture prey with those long, hooked limbs though is the fact that the webbing that comes from these creatures is highly acidic. Yeah, nightmare fuel indeed.

3. Eight-Legged Freaks

There’s a good reason why the majority of the entries on this list are spiders, and it has to do with the fact that spiders are just flat out creepy, to begin with. They’re necessary when it comes to nature, don’t mistake that, but there’s something disturbing about a spider that grows to the size of a human being or larger, and a lot of it has to do is that on the average a spider is much, MUCH stronger than a human being in relation to their size, so just imagine how strong a human-sized spider would be. Plus, think of the many different traits that different spiders have, such as the trapdoor spider, and you’ll at least give a serious shudder.

2. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It’s amazing that Willie could stomp, thrash, kick, and move about without getting bit by the various insects that were clinging to her as she was trying to help Indy and Short Round, but it’s also amazing that she was alive since at least a few of those bugs had to be poisonous and would have likely bitten her just because she wasn’t holding still. Bugs aren’t necessarily aggressive until someone or something facilitates a reason for them to lash out, but how Willie would get by in this scene without being incapacitated or even killed by an alarming amount of venom is beyond measure.

1. Arachnophobia

Arachnophobia is a very real fear and it can be crippling if it’s strong enough since some people really, REALLY fear spiders in a big way. But remember what I said about attitude? This spider has it in for the humans in a big way, as it’s seen to actively stalk the main character at the end of the movie and then apparently watches him in perverse pleasure, anger, or within some sort of vindictive feeling as the firelight gleams in its eyes. Imagine if spiders actually had this kind of attitude, how many of us might be out of luck depending on where we live?

Okay, that’s enough, time to go shake it off now.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Celebrity Call Center
The Five Biggest Casting Mistakes on Game of Thrones
Why The Show Family Feud Needs a Documentary
Check Out The New Short featuring Porky Pig and Daffy Duck
Five Insects Attacking Humans Scenes That Give Us the Willies
Five of The Most Famous Improv Moments in Movie History
Five Underrated Suspense Movies from the 90s
Matthew Lillard Teaches us How to Do the Shaggy Voice
The Reason Bill Murray and Harold Ramis Stopped Being Friends
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Eden Brolin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicco Annan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gracie Abrams
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat