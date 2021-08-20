Five Killers We’d Like to See in Dead By Daylight

Dead by Daylight has a unique selection of killers, each with its own set of abilities and perks that help cater to different players’ styles of play. It’s referred to by the developer as,” an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer, your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As a Survivor, your goal is to escape and avoid being caught and killed.” The developer of DBD, Behavior, is doing a great job keeping the game feeling fresh and new with its multiple updates through the years. They are constantly adding new killers and survivors. Every Killer in Dead By Daylight has its own set of unique abilities and perks that cater to the different styles of players. Because of this every time a new Killer is introduced it brings new life to the game which motivates gamers to look for new strategies and tactics to help them achieve victory. Here are 5 Killers that we’d like to see in Dead By Daylight to see how they would influence the gaming landscape.
Chucky
A serial killer on the verge of death who transferred his soul into a doll using a voodoo artifact to continue his mass killing sprees, Chucky is one of the most iconic slasher film killers in cinema history. With his iconic laughter and ability to use anything in his surroundings as a murder weapon, the list of possible abilities and techniques is almost never-ending. Behavior Interactive could take it a step further and allow Chucky to have a map where the environment and surroundings were his weapons. This could create a whole new style of gameplay that would add new life to the game while encouraging players to think outside of their normal strategies and tactics.
Candyman
With a hook for an arm and a body infested with a hive of bees, Candy Man is one of the most unique choices to be a Killer even among the already diverse lineup Dead By Daylight offers. A tortured man who was rubbed with honey and left to die with swarms of bees stinging him, he came back from the dead after being summoned to enact his vengeance. His abilities could make use of his hive of bees which he uses to traverse the area and frighten his victims. It would also be interesting to see how Behavior would handle his perks giving his unique abilities.
Werewolf
Dead By Daylight needs more monster-based killers. A werewolf would be a perfect example of a Killer that would bring unique gameplay mechanics to Dbd while also bringing a new character type that we’ve never seen before. It would be interesting to see if beHaviour would implement dynamic maps for the Werewolf character to make use of the full moon aspect. His skill set could make use of his enhanced sense of smell and eyesight by letting Survivors be more visible to him and leave a sort of scent trail. This could also add a new mechanic to Survivors who would be able to mask their scent to confuse the Werewolf Killer.
PennyWise
I know what some of you might think. There is already a clown in Dead by Daylight so it defeats the purpose of having Pennywise. But their skillsets are completely different. The Clown, Jefferey Hawk, is more of a tactical killer. Using gas bombs and other tricks to get the best of the Survivors. Pennywise would have a much more chaotic set of skills. His ability to instill fear into his prey and his sharp teeth would play a big part. He could have something similar to Freddy Kreuger’s dream landscape but instead of dreams, it would be nightmares or fear. It’s an interesting idea and one that we would like to see explored more.
The Entity
So throughout the game, one character that has always been prominent but never playable has been the Entity. It is said to be evil in its purest form. When a Killer hooks you, the Entity is the being that keeps you attached to the hook. Get hooked too many times or for too long and the Entity will stab you and consume your soul. When we say we want it to be a Killer, we mean in a way that’s never been done before. The Killer would be the map itself. This would be a much more tactical character and would probably require the developers to make a separate mode. Taking control of a whole map would have you setting traps and creating despair into the Survivors. Create enough despair and it will cause their soul to weaken. Allowing you to extract it. It’s a reach but it would be something that could be different and allow avid supporters of the game to experience something unlike anything else in the game.