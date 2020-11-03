Five Lesser Known Movies That Have Ridiculously Good Casts

It’s not hard to imagine why some movies don’t get a lot of attention when there are so many out there that are attempting to gain the notice of the audience. But there are some movies that weren’t too bad and actually featured a large number of very popular actors. Just because a movie has an all-star cast however doesn’t mean that it’s going to be an instant blockbuster, as has been proven many times in the history of show business. But it is kind of odd to think that so many popular actors can’t come together to create a movie that people will want to watch since there are times when a single actor can bring a movie out of lethargy with the force of their influence alone. But with some of the movies listed below, it’s not so much that they were less than impressive, it’s simply that they for one reason or another did not get the attention they needed to become so much bigger than what they were. Thankfully most of those that were in said movies had well-established careers already or went on to become far more successful in their lives at one point or another.
Here are a few movies that weren’t that well-known but had great casts.
5. Stardust
As with the other movies on this list, Stardust proves that it takes more than top-level talent to really make a movie work since the premise and the story of this movie weren’t that bad and it could have gone much further than it did. But something broke down at some point in the movie and it just became silly somehow rather than endearing as it was meant to be. This was a movie that had Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, and many others to lean on, and it still didn’t perform all that well. The idea was good enough, but it would appear that this wasn’t even close to good enough since it’s been easy to forget.
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
It’s hard to say that this is a coming of age story since it just feels like a comic book that went out of control at one point or another. It’s easy to watch since it doesn’t take a lot of deep thought, at least nothing deeper than a video game plot at best, but the action and the effects were something that felt as though they could have been made by a second-year graphic artist student. The dialogue was a bit odd as well, but for the style of movie, this was it worked well enough apparently. Some people still happen to like this movie since it fits their mentality or simply their emotional state at times, but all in all the cast couldn’t have done much with this movie.
3. True Romance
As one of Quentin Tarantino’s movies, this one is likely a favorite among many Tarantino-philes since it was one of his very first and it was the one that helped him to really get noticed so that his career could get rolling in a big way. Plus the cast did help to make this movie come to life in a big way since there are some serious A-listers in there that are above and beyond what any other movie could have hoped to get in this manner. Really, how often is it that you can get Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, and Brad Pitt in the same movie? Not to mention Dennis Hopper and Christian Slater when he was still popular.
2. Sleepers
As revenge movies go this one is somehow one of the more satisfying of the bunch since it doesn’t make a lot of pretenses as to what it is and what it’s going to do as the story continues to roll along. It’s a kind of surprise when things begin to develop as they do, and each piece of the puzzle is appreciated as it falls into place, though the long game that the boys are playing to get back at their abusers is one that a lot of people might not have the patience for since it takes a good deal of planning and forces those affected to swallow a lot of pride, while holding a grudge for decades on end.
1. The Thin Red Line
Sometimes war movies don’t get enough credit for being as gritty and down and dirty as they possibly can be, but when they get to this stage they almost appear too honest sometimes, so maybe that’s why this movie didn’t get remembered as well as others. It certainly boasted a huge cast of characters that people either knew very well or would come to know eventually since many of them came and went in a constant parade of faces.
The bigger the cast, the better the movie will be. Right? Nope, not always.