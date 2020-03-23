Five Lessons The Show “Manifest” Taught Us

Watching a movie does not have to be about entertainment; you can learn a thing or two from it. “Manifest” ran for two seasons, but even with the first few episodes, there are loads of lessons you can learn from the series. Therefore here are five lessons you can learn from the show that you can apply in your everyday life.
1. It is crucial to know your rights
In season 1, episode 2, all the 20 passengers who were on the plane are detained for questioning, and it is not until Michaela speaks up that they are released. Like she says, being an NYPD officer, she knows what is needed of any suspect during questioning, and since they had cooperated and were not under arrest, she said it was their right to be released. As it turns out, she was right; all the passengers are let go after giving their statements but told to keep everything regarding the flight confidential.
Similarly, like they say information is power and although people think it is only for show that police read them their rights upon arrest, it is essential to know them. Nowadays, even children have been educated about their rights, and they can sue their parents for negligence. Also, as parents, if you leave your children with a person and trust them to care for them but your child is harmed in any way, it is your right to sue that person for negligent supervision. Such rights apply to all facets of our lives, and if you do not know yours, then the likelihood of being taken advantage of will increase. Had Michaela kept quiet, they would have stayed detained for several more hours, so it is no wonder Kelly wonders why Michaela had not said anything sooner.
2. It does not hurt to have connections
Also, in season 1 episode2, Ben cannot stop hearing a melody in his head, which leads to him reuniting with Radd, who also hears the same tune hence plays it on his violin. Radd’s son, Adio, is in jail over robbery charges, but Radd cannot see him because he is a resident alien, and his visa is expired. Although Ben insists that Radd needs to talk to a lawyer, Radd believes if he could only speak to his son, then everything would be straightened out. Therefore after Radd pleads with Ben using fatherhood to move him to help him, Ben asks Michaela if she knows anyone in records, and with that connection, Radd gets to see Adio.
Although people try to make it sound that connections are a bad thing, having friends in both high and know places can help when you are in a fix. However, that does not mean using your influence to do anything illegal; otherwise, you end up like Lori Loughlin. Being genuinely nice can ensure that people help you out whenever you are in need.
3. The truth will always set you free
When Ben comes back home after five years, he does not know that Grace had moved on with Danny; hence she was even afraid of being intimate with her husband. Olive keeps telling her mother to tell Ben, and once Michaela finds out about Danny, she advises Grace to tell Ben before he figures it out. Unfortunately, Grace delays and Ben finds out when Olive takes him to a storage unit, and he sees Danny’s scuba diving gear. Olive finally advises her mother to let go of her feelings for Danny, and much to Grace’s surprise, Ben understands that she needed someone to be her pillar when her world was crumbling.
Nothing stays hidden under the sun since there is no secret between two people. Subsequently, instead of hoping that no one ever finds out, as they say on the show, you need to own your truth and no one will ever use it against you.
4. Sometimes you have to lie whether it’s for your sake or that of others
Michaela was excited about becoming Mrs. Jared and was planning on accepting Jared’s proposal once she returned from her trip to Jamaica. Unfortunately, the plane disappeared for five years, and Jared moved on with Michaela’s best friend, so to ensure that Lourdes did not feel guilty, Michaela lied that she would have rejected his proposal. Later on in season 1, episode 3, Michaela cannot drive herself to Long Island to Kelly’s house because the memories of the accident that killed Evie haunted her. Michaela was the one behind the wheel when the accident happened. Thus she had to lie during her psychiatric evaluation to avoid staying at home where she would have been tormented more by the thoughts of what was happening.
We grow up being told that lying is a vice, but once you are an adult, you realize that sometimes, you have to lie. For instance, many parents will choose to keep the truth to themselves when they are going through hard times to prevent children from worrying over what they cannot control. Although most will prefer a hurting truth to a comforting lie, Dolly Parton’s song “Divorce” says it all; sometimes, we have to hide the hurting truth.
5. The guilty are ever afraid
In season 1, episode 3, when Michaela and Ben go to Kelly’s mall, they question a woman who immediately takes off. Upon them catching up with her, the woman raises her hands, ready to surrender because she thought that immigration had eventually realized she was there illegally and was there to arrest her.
Well, that is what happens in life; a person will start being defensive even when no one is suspecting his illegal actions. For instance, if a man has been cheating, he will assume that the unfamiliar sandals in his house are for his mistress and immediately discard them having forgotten that his wife’s sister had visited a week earlier and left them there.