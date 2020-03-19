Home
Entertainment
Five Life Lessons HGTV’s “Home Town” Teaches Us

Five Life Lessons HGTV’s “Home Town” Teaches Us

6 mins ago

According to Amber Katz at Domino, Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV show “Home Town”, are the all new Chip and JoJo Gaines from HGTV’s “Fixer Upper”. In fact, they are to Mississippi what the Gaines couple is to Texas. The artist (Erin) and the craftsman (Ben) are living in Laurel, Mississippi, and they love to welcome newcomers to their little Southern town and help them to locate, buy, and restore historic homes. So, here are Five Life Lessons HGTV’s “Home Town” Teaches Us:

1. Always Have a Plan B:

In the Home Town episode entitled “Move it or Lose it” which aired on Monday, February 12, Ben and Erin discovered just how important a Plan B can be. Newlyweds, Robyn and Cassidy, want to not only have them renovate Robyn’s great-grandmother’s home, but they also want the crafty Home Town couple to move it as well. The property was once Robyn’s family farm, however, it had recently been sold. The new buyers only wanted the land and not the house, so they were going to tear it down. Robyn, of course, didn’t want it to simply disappear, so she planned on having it moved. The house itself, which was built in 1938, is 1800 square feet with two bedrooms, and a number of very desirable features like hardwood floors, interior French doors, and high bead-board ceilings. Nice. Not so nice, however, are the rotting porch and two support columns that are missing, as well as the unique feature of having three separate front entrances.

In addition, the overall cost of moving the vintage home could prove prohibitive. It would be approximately $15,000, however, if it could be done, then the couple’s . If that can be done successfully, then the couple’s $100,000 budget would leave approximately $85,000 for the renovation. And, naturally, Erin and Ben have some great ideas for that.

But, back to the issue of the move. Of course, you can always expect a number of inherent risks with moving a house. In addition, there are numerous things that could potentially go wrong. In fact, some houses don’t end up surviving the move. Erin admits that it can be a bit intimidating, which is truly an understatement. Ben added that he’s never had to move a house and the newlywed couple wants them to actually pick up the house, relocate it, and make it beautiful. Sounds daunting but the Napiers are definitely willing to give it the old college try, however, they have the good sense to have a Plan B in their back pocket just in case the move is a failure. That scenario includes The Key House, which is a charming vintage home built in the 1940s that offers some really nice features. One of the best features is that it doesn’t need to be moved.

So, how did it go? Did Erin and Ben need to use their Plan B? No, after a collapsed chimney and a big moving adventure, renovations were underway and the house was sitting on nice firm ground. And, of course, when they were done, it was gorgeous just like all of the houses that the couple renovates.

2. The Safest Tool is a Careful Worker

This is actually a sign in Ben’s workshop and it’s really quite astute. Not only can it apply to woodworking, like it does at the Scotsman company, but it also applies to every other thing in this world that involves worker safety. And, Ben’s workshop is not only safe but he also creates some of the most beautiful custom furniture pieces and accessories for their clients that we’ve ever seen on an HGTV show! Even better, he shows many of the steps and equipment that go into producing them, which is not just entertaining but educational as well.

3. You Can Never Have Enough Clamps

Yes, this is another of Ben’s workshop signs and sure, it rings true for woodworking shops, but also in many ways can be applied to numerous other things in life. Believe it or not, there are a number of different types of clamps, including:

  1. Angle Clamps.
  2. Band Clamps. .
  3. Bar Clamps.
  4. Flooring Clamps
  5. Locking Clamps
  6. Quick-Release Clamps. …
  7. Screw Clamps (use a screw mechanism for adjusting the jaws and clamping a piece in place),
  8. Toggle Clamps.

4. It Doesn’t Have to be Expensive

In fact, Erin and Ben teach us that some simple cosmetic improvements can certainly be enough for renovating some rooms in a home. You don’t necessarily always need to do any kind of major overhaul. You can just refinish the floors, paint the walls, and switch some of the light fixtures. A little goes a long way and Erin is a master at finding furniture and accessories that aren’t expensive. They just look expensive. And, so do the custom pieces that Ben makes in his workshop. Put them all together and you have the perfect look that defies those old decorating rules that involved spending a ton of money. .

5. Anybody Can Make a Difference

Now, many couples might hesitate to try to make their town more beautiful, thinking that they can’t really make a difference. But, Erin and Ben Napier have shown that you really can. One house at a time, they’re changing the entire landscape of their home town of Laurel, MS. And, as their popularity grows and grows by leaps and bounds, they’ll be renovating more houses and putting more smiles on the homeowners’ faces as they are introduced to their new modernized home that has still maintained its vintage charm.

Tune In to HGTV

All in all, we have now learned that some expert renovations, cheap real estate, and a husband and wife team that is as talented as they are cute, can make for a seriously enjoyable show. So, tune into HGTV and catch some amazing renovations as well as the beautiful smiles on the homeowners’ faces when they see what Erin and Ben have done to make their house a home.


About The Author

Gale Robinson
More from this Author

Gale Robinson is a freelance writer who contributes regularly to clients on writing sites like HireWriters and Textbroker by writing blogs, press releases, web pages, reviews, and product descriptions. A former screenwriter, Gale and her late husband, Richard Robinson, wrote screenplays for major motion pictures that include the hit movie “Piranha” that went on to become several sequels over the years, “Kingdom of the Spiders” starring William Shatner, “Poor Pretty Eddie” starring Shelley Winters and Slim Pickens, and “Highballin” starring Peter Fonda and Jerry Reed. As a businesswoman and entrepreneur, Ms. Robinson started a company in California with five local stores and a popular website called 4moneyandmore.com. After that, she started dedicating her time to writing and affiliate marketing. To date, she has written 1,629 articles for Textbroker and 1,023 for HireWriters on subjects ranging from advertising, affiliate marketing, article recaps, blog posts, SEO, web pages, and automated content marketing to health, beauty, and fashion, boats, sailing, and travel plus pets, lawn and landscaping, Real Estate, legal, and entertainment. Ms. Robinson is currently working on a number of web pages and reviews for a well-known company in Georgia covering television, movie, and product reviews. Could there be more screenplays in the works? It’s quite possible.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Looks Likely
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bravo’s “Spy Games”
The Simpsons Of Course Predicted Coronavirus in 1993
Who Will Be the Breakout Star When NCIS is Done?
Ian McShane
The Five Best Ian McShane Movies of His Career
10 Films to Catch at the BFI Flare Film Festival
10 Guesses For the Cannes Competition Line Up
Five Films With The Most Cursed Release Schedules
Five Life Lessons HGTV’s “Home Town” Teaches Us
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Niecy Nash
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Allegra Edwards
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Backshall
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment