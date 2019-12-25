Five Life Lessons “His Dark Materials” Teaches Us

Fans of the book series were thrilled when they heard there was a movie coming out called The Golden Compass that told the first part of Lyra Balacqua’s story. The movie was well made and well cast, but when it wasn’t the blockbuster the studios anticipated, and the Catholic Church had some very unkind things to say. Sadly, it seemed like that would be the end of the film version of His Dark Materials. That was in 2007, and more than a decade later, HBO decided (finally) that HDM was worth a second look. Not only are the books spectacular, but there’s more to the story than a romping fantasy adventure with a female protagonist. Here are five important life lessons, “His Dark Materials,” teaches us.
Spoiler Alert! There are spoilers for the series, the books, and probably even the 2007 movie in this article.
1. Beauty & Goodness Are Not The Same
Mrs. Coulter is lovely, motivated, and very (seemingly) anti-establishment. However, she’s not all that she appears. Her beauty and outgoing personality hide a dark secret from young Lyra, who is undoubtedly too trusting at first. With manners, flattery, and wit, Mrs. Coulter makes Lyra think that she has her best interests at heart. Even allowing her friend Roger to come, which seems like a kindness, and makes the girl feel indebted to her, is just another part of the act to sway an innocent mind.
Loveliness can be a mask for sinister purposes. Mrs. Coulter’s search for Lyra and her manipulations are all part of the ongoing trouble that the girl finds herself embroiled within. Sometimes when we’re young and idealistic, we equate beauty with truth, justice, and goodness. Hollywood, as much as anything else, is to blame for that persistent myth. However, as we age, we learn that things aren’t always as perfect on the inside as they seem on the surface. The prettiest smile can hide pain, fear, and even genuine evil. Being an adult doesn’t make you immune to this thinking, nor indeed to the charms of a pretty face. In fact, it can make it even worse. Of course, Lyra has yet to learn that lesson, but simply by accepting the offer to travel with Mrs. Coulter, she has dropped herself unknowingly into a pit of vipers.
2. An Effective Government Controls What The People Learn
The Magisterium is an uncomfortable mirror Phillip Pullman holds up to the world. In that world, as in this one, we, the people, have learned to ignore signs of control. Even the people who are most aware that they are being duped have been trained from a very young age to accept and follow where the people in charge lead. Few ever break from the pattern, and as often as not, those who do find themselves in an awful situation. It’s unfortunate but still true that this is the pattern of society. Knowledge has always been a source of power. From ancient times when only the clergy and male aristocracy were allowed to read to modern times where anyone who speaks out of turn is labeled a crazy fanatic conspiracy theorist, people learn that certain things are inevitable or impossible. The belief in that doctrine makes it a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Heresy is the word the Magisterium uses to control its subjects. However, the term, with all its religious connotations, isn’t the point. It’s the control embued in using the word that is the problem. Unfortunately, there’s another side to that coin. While no thinking person, no scholar, likes to see their freedom and learning curtailed, it is the same governments that practice these awful abuses and restrictions that also allows us to form civil societies. Where there is power, there is an abuse of the power, but there’s also a draw, not unlike gravity. The followers flock to the leaders because whatever structure they offer, the things they allow people to learn, are still safer and less frightening than lawless chaos up to a point. In Lyra’s world, that point comes when the Magisterium begins taking children.
3. Bravery Will Get You Hurt (But It’s Worth It)
So far, the series hasn’t yet reached Yuri, an armored bear who lost his honor and his armor to a village of deceitful humans. Though he’s obviously in the series, we can only predict that he will appear in the upcoming episode titled “Armor” which is slated to drop in a few days on November 24th. Assuming the story follows the books closely, and so far it has, Yuri, will travel with Lyra a while. The sentient polar bear is, or was once, a prince among his people. Unfortunately, he lost a trial by combat and was banished. Lyra eventually helps him get a second shot at the much larger armored bear who defeated him, stealing his kingdom and his legacy. As you might guess, a polar bear fight is nothing to sneeze at, and Yuri is going to get hurt. However, sometimes, having the guts to stand up and fight back is worth whatever pain it causes you. After all, wounds will heal, but being a coward leaves a different sort of scar.
4. Being Young Doesn’t Mean You’re Insignificant
Feeling powerless is something most children and young people experience at some point. The sense of a world that is so much larger, smarter, and better organized than we are is overwhelming at times. However, as Lyra quickly learns, being young doesn’t mean you’re a nobody. She goes from thinking she’s an orphan and ward of the College to learning that her parents are two of the most influential and powerful people in her world very quickly. Not only do Lyra’s parents have power, but she carries with her the Elethiometer, a mysterious device that can discern the truth, but only in the right hands. Hers are the right hands, and Lyra will show her skill at reading the strange compass-like creation more than a few times before the series is over.
5. Finding the Truth Doesn’t Mean You’ve Won
Speaking of the golden compass (Elethiometer), there’s another lesson to be learned from the strange truth-telling device. Even when you hold the truth in the palm of your hand, it’s not enough to ‘set you free’ or ‘win the day.’ The truth is a tool and a powerful form of knowledge. However, without the will and ability to act on that truth, it might as well be a lump of coal. In her search for truth and dust, Lyra will learn that knowing something is not the same as having the power to change it.
Final Thoughts
We’ve been waiting with bated breath for this series to come out since we heard the first whisper that it could happen. Phillip Pullman’s series of the same name is an international bestseller for excellent reasons. The unique and incredible tale of a world where people and their ‘demon’ soul companions walk side by side is one of the best we’ve read in years, and that’s saying something. We know only a couple of episodes have aired so far, but they’ve been spectacular. Who is your favorite character that hasn’t appeared yet? Let us know in the comments below.