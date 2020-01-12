Home
TV News
Five Life Lessons “Just Roll with It” Teaches Us

Five Life Lessons “Just Roll with It” Teaches Us

7 seconds ago

Just Roll with It

Disney has been making a lot of changes in recent years. More than just absorbing Star Wars, Marvel and anything else it can get its hands on, there have been some other forward-thinking decisions. First, they started (finally) integrating a little bit racially, and also adding princesses who are outside the “save me you big strong man,” mold. More than just that, at least since the 90s they’ve been including stars and background characters who look less like they were picked from some tacky Hollywood catalog of acceptable model proportions. We approve of the upgrades and the way they’ve worked to try and understand what their evolving audience needs and wants, even though it’s far from perfect.

The latest significant change is Just Roll With It, a show that’s filmed live. Live taping isn’t news. However, pausing mid-show for an audience vote to determine what direction the plot is headed is certainly a twist on the formulaic sitcoms that get a bit repetitive. Honestly, we’re tickled to see the big Dis looking at expanding the diversity and audience experience for a show, and we hope to keep seeing experiments like this in the future. Though it just got picked up for season two, and season one hasn’t reached its finale yet, we’ve learned a few things from the show. Here are our top five life lessons from Just Roll With It.

Spoiler Alert! There are spoilers in this article!

1. Improve is Alive

Unless you’re a massive fan of reruns and binge-watch Whose Line is it Anyway, or you spend a lot of time watching local theater, then you’re missing out on a fantastic creative art. We know that most people never take a serious theater class, and plenty never even took drama in high school, but improve is alive and well. It’s an incredible and surprisingly tricky skill to learn, but if you can master it and get your comic timing down, then you have a career game-changer in the film industry.

2. Parents Need Boundaries & Rules

A show wouldn’t be very good without some conflict, so naturally, things rarely go smooth for the Bennett-Blatt family. In episode three, “Blair Gets Grounded,” Rachel grounds her rebellious daughter. However, instead of handling it herself, she leaves it to her husband to handle the punishment. Byron decides that ‘grounded’ means ‘let’s go to the movies.’ This is terrible parenting, and of course, they get caught. Byron is forced to admit that he should have been more strict, but Disney took a pass on teaching the other lesson in this scenario. It would have been just as good if he’d instead asked his wife to enforce her own ruling. She knows he’s a pretty laid back type, and it wasn’t his idea to ground his stepdaughter.

3. Honesty is Easier

Sometimes we tell little white lies. As often as not, it’s no big deal, but a little white lie can come back to haunt you. That’s what happens to Owen and his father Byron in episode two, “The Birthday War.” After years of having the same embarrassing birthday tradition, Owen isn’t feeling up to it anymore. He doesn’t want to hurt his father’s feelings, so he’s been playing along despite the way it makes him feel. You should never do this, but it happens to people all the time to spare someone else from getting hurt. As it turns out Owen and his stepsister Blair end up at odds over Ruth, Owens best friend, and Blairs former best friend. Blair wants him to disinvite Ruth, but he refuses. In retaliation, she tries to force the issue of the birthday tradition in front of the whole party. In the end, the siblings and Ruth work things out, and Blair ends up taking her brother’s place in the silly tradition. Owen eventually confesses to his father that he hates it, and far from the sad reaction he was expecting Byron is happy to let it go. In fact, he’s not a fan himself but has instead been putting it on for Owen’s sake. Obviously, things would have been simpler if they’d just discussed it maturely in the first place. Instead, they have to jump through hoops to come to a simple mutual understanding.

4. Interactive Shows Might Be The Future

If Just Roll With It has shown us anything, ti’s that the live studio audience, cast, and home viewers work well together. Creating a choose-your-own-adventure style show with hilarious consequences has been a blast to watch so far. Instead of being awkward, the choice of crazy stunts has added to the overall experience in a positive and riveting manner that keeps us coming back to this outstanding lighthearted romp. We can’t say enough nice things about the incredibly talented cast Disney has pulled together for JRWI. We’d watch ten more seasons. Furthermore, we could easily see ourselves watching more shows that have this viewer choice element to them. Hopefully, this won’t be the last we see of the Bennett-Blatt family or this unique take on sitcom filming. Someday we’d like to be included via a VR connection so we can take part in the fun.

5. Just Roll With It

Being different can be difficult. Whether it’s your family, friends, or anyone else, you don’t have to agree to make things work out ultimately. Sometimes it’s the things we don’t agree on that make life the most interesting. Plus, you never learn to work together if everyone does what you tell them to and agrees a hundred percent. Life is always going to throw things, situations, and people at you who don’t match up with your ideas and expectations. Learning to cope with that can help you in the long run and make you better, more empathetic, and smarter. Inevitably, anywhere there are two or more people, there will eventually be a difference of opinions. That’s fine as long as you’re willing to work together and compromise. Sure, it’s a little bit cheesy and predictable as lessons go, but rolling with the curveballs life throws you is exactly what this show is about. It wouldn’t be as good if it were done differently. Moreover, it’s a Disney show, so having a somewhat trite moral lesson is expected.

Final Thoughts

There is always something great on TV, but it’s pretty rare to see something genuinely new and exciting come out. Disney has scored big with Just Roll WIth It, and we hope they keep it up. Everyone enjoys a good story, but being part of the action adds a dramatic element that you just don’t find enough of in entertainment. We’ll be glued to our screens waiting for the season finale and eagerly awaiting season two. Do you think there should be more audience choice on TV? Let us know in the comment section.


About The Author

Lily Wordsmith
More from this Author

Lily Wordsmith (LilyWordsmith.com) is a freelance writer who has had a love affair with the written word for decades. You can find her writing blog posts and articles while sitting under a tree at the local park watching her kids play, or typing away on her tablet in line at the DMV. In addition to her freelance career, she is pursuing ebook writing with an ever-growing repertoire of witty ebooks to her name. Her diversity is boundless, and she has written about everything from astrobotany to zookeepers. Her real passions are her family, baking desserts and writing science fiction.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Just Roll with It
Five Life Lessons “Just Roll with It” Teaches Us
Five Superheroes That Would Kick Butt in The Walking Dead Universe
‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ as a 90s Sitcom
Flirty Dancing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Flirty Dancing
Tony Jaa
The Five Best Tony Jaa Movies of His Career
The Five Best Rebecca Hall Movies of Her Career
The Five Best Marlene Dietrich Movies of Her Career
Zendaya
The Five Best Zendaya Movies of Her Career
Molly Mesnick
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Molly Mesnick
Sarah Coffin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Coffin
Savannah Mullins
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Savannah Mullins
Garima Chaurasia
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Garima Chaurasia
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter
Fun Cover of the Overworld Theme from Super Mario Bros 3
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best