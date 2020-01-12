Five Life Lessons “Just Roll with It” Teaches Us

Disney has been making a lot of changes in recent years. More than just absorbing Star Wars, Marvel and anything else it can get its hands on, there have been some other forward-thinking decisions. First, they started (finally) integrating a little bit racially, and also adding princesses who are outside the “save me you big strong man,” mold. More than just that, at least since the 90s they’ve been including stars and background characters who look less like they were picked from some tacky Hollywood catalog of acceptable model proportions. We approve of the upgrades and the way they’ve worked to try and understand what their evolving audience needs and wants, even though it’s far from perfect.
The latest significant change is Just Roll With It, a show that’s filmed live. Live taping isn’t news. However, pausing mid-show for an audience vote to determine what direction the plot is headed is certainly a twist on the formulaic sitcoms that get a bit repetitive. Honestly, we’re tickled to see the big Dis looking at expanding the diversity and audience experience for a show, and we hope to keep seeing experiments like this in the future. Though it just got picked up for season two, and season one hasn’t reached its finale yet, we’ve learned a few things from the show. Here are our top five life lessons from Just Roll With It.
Spoiler Alert! There are spoilers in this article!
1. Improve is Alive
Unless you’re a massive fan of reruns and binge-watch Whose Line is it Anyway, or you spend a lot of time watching local theater, then you’re missing out on a fantastic creative art. We know that most people never take a serious theater class, and plenty never even took drama in high school, but improve is alive and well. It’s an incredible and surprisingly tricky skill to learn, but if you can master it and get your comic timing down, then you have a career game-changer in the film industry.
2. Parents Need Boundaries & Rules
A show wouldn’t be very good without some conflict, so naturally, things rarely go smooth for the Bennett-Blatt family. In episode three, “Blair Gets Grounded,” Rachel grounds her rebellious daughter. However, instead of handling it herself, she leaves it to her husband to handle the punishment. Byron decides that ‘grounded’ means ‘let’s go to the movies.’ This is terrible parenting, and of course, they get caught. Byron is forced to admit that he should have been more strict, but Disney took a pass on teaching the other lesson in this scenario. It would have been just as good if he’d instead asked his wife to enforce her own ruling. She knows he’s a pretty laid back type, and it wasn’t his idea to ground his stepdaughter.
3. Honesty is Easier
Sometimes we tell little white lies. As often as not, it’s no big deal, but a little white lie can come back to haunt you. That’s what happens to Owen and his father Byron in episode two, “The Birthday War.” After years of having the same embarrassing birthday tradition, Owen isn’t feeling up to it anymore. He doesn’t want to hurt his father’s feelings, so he’s been playing along despite the way it makes him feel. You should never do this, but it happens to people all the time to spare someone else from getting hurt. As it turns out Owen and his stepsister Blair end up at odds over Ruth, Owens best friend, and Blairs former best friend. Blair wants him to disinvite Ruth, but he refuses. In retaliation, she tries to force the issue of the birthday tradition in front of the whole party. In the end, the siblings and Ruth work things out, and Blair ends up taking her brother’s place in the silly tradition. Owen eventually confesses to his father that he hates it, and far from the sad reaction he was expecting Byron is happy to let it go. In fact, he’s not a fan himself but has instead been putting it on for Owen’s sake. Obviously, things would have been simpler if they’d just discussed it maturely in the first place. Instead, they have to jump through hoops to come to a simple mutual understanding.
4. Interactive Shows Might Be The Future
If Just Roll With It has shown us anything, ti’s that the live studio audience, cast, and home viewers work well together. Creating a choose-your-own-adventure style show with hilarious consequences has been a blast to watch so far. Instead of being awkward, the choice of crazy stunts has added to the overall experience in a positive and riveting manner that keeps us coming back to this outstanding lighthearted romp. We can’t say enough nice things about the incredibly talented cast Disney has pulled together for JRWI. We’d watch ten more seasons. Furthermore, we could easily see ourselves watching more shows that have this viewer choice element to them. Hopefully, this won’t be the last we see of the Bennett-Blatt family or this unique take on sitcom filming. Someday we’d like to be included via a VR connection so we can take part in the fun.
5. Just Roll With It
Being different can be difficult. Whether it’s your family, friends, or anyone else, you don’t have to agree to make things work out ultimately. Sometimes it’s the things we don’t agree on that make life the most interesting. Plus, you never learn to work together if everyone does what you tell them to and agrees a hundred percent. Life is always going to throw things, situations, and people at you who don’t match up with your ideas and expectations. Learning to cope with that can help you in the long run and make you better, more empathetic, and smarter. Inevitably, anywhere there are two or more people, there will eventually be a difference of opinions. That’s fine as long as you’re willing to work together and compromise. Sure, it’s a little bit cheesy and predictable as lessons go, but rolling with the curveballs life throws you is exactly what this show is about. It wouldn’t be as good if it were done differently. Moreover, it’s a Disney show, so having a somewhat trite moral lesson is expected.
Final Thoughts
There is always something great on TV, but it’s pretty rare to see something genuinely new and exciting come out. Disney has scored big with Just Roll WIth It, and we hope they keep it up. Everyone enjoys a good story, but being part of the action adds a dramatic element that you just don’t find enough of in entertainment. We’ll be glued to our screens waiting for the season finale and eagerly awaiting season two. Do you think there should be more audience choice on TV? Let us know in the comment section.