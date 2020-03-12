Five Life Lessons The Show “9-1-1 Lonestar” Teaches Us

Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler and Ronen Rubinstein lead the cast of the new television drama series “9-1-1 Lonestar.” It’s a series that offers viewers a heavy load of drama along with real issues that exist in society today. Even if you’re not watching the show to gain a new perspective on social issues, there is a likelihood that you’ll be influenced by the steady commentaries on the world today as played out by the characters. Here are five life lessons that the show teaches us.
1. Your entire life can change in a single day
We learn that a person’s entire life can be changed in the events that transpire in a single day. Rob Lowe’s character discovers this when he receives a lung cancer diagnosis, and then his son attempts suicide. They live in New York City and both work as firefighters. Owen Strand (Lowe) and his crew barely arrive at his son’s apartment in time to save his life. As though a divine plan or fate was in action, an offer came for Lowe to relocate from NYC to Austin, Texas, to take command of the local fire department in need of an overhaul. He sees the opportunity to take his son to a new location and start a new life for both of them. He takes the offer and they leave behind the life that they have both known for so many years. It’s a dramatic change, but Strand knows that he has to do something to help his son. He doesn’t know if he’s going to beat cancer so he takes the gamble and the two embark on a new life journey where everything is completely different than the life that they had once known.
2. Sometimes we don’t give people the credit they deserve
Strand kept his diagnosis from his son, even after they had completed the move to Austin, Texas. There came a time when he had to tell him, but it was a difficult thing to do. He was encouraged by one of the men on his firefighting crew who also surprised viewers with his wisdom and his willingness to offer sound advice. Strand kept the secret from his son because he didn’t believe that the young firefighter was able to handle the news emotionally. He was surprised when his son confronted him and showed tremendous strength and wisdom in the situation. He didn’t buckle, but instead, he offered strong support and a mild rebuke to his father, telling him that it was time for him to start sharing his dilemma with others, to start accepting the help and support that they had to offer and to start believing in those around him. It was a learning moment for Owen Strand and it was also a learning moment for every viewer watching the show that episode.
3. It pays to get the facts before you judge another
Liv Tyler’s character Captain Michelle Blake’s sister disappeared 3 years ago. Blake assumed her former boyfriend was to blame for her disappearance. Through the years she relentlessly stalked him to try to convince him to tell her everything that he knew about her disappearance, but the two developed a toxic relationship. It took years for her to realize that he had nothing to do with the disappearance and that she had misjudged him. Owen Strand uses a strong hand to convince him to tell her what she knows and cooperate. Tyler realizes that she misjudged him. She also blamed the police Chief for not doing enough to find her sister. She had lived for years with the belief that the woman simply didn’t care. When the dedicated police Chief received a strong lead about Tyler’s sister Iris, she called her in and told her what she knew. She also revealed that behind the scenes she had never stopped investigating her sister’s disappearance. Michelle learned that she had also misjudged the police chief who had never stopped working the case. She didn’t say much to Blake because every lead had turned into a dead end. Through Michelle Blake, we learn that appearances can be deceiving and we’re all guilty of misjudging the actions or motives of others from time to time. It’s usually because we don’t have all the facts, so sometimes it pays to be patient before making snap judgments.
4. We all need each other
One of the most predominant themes in the series “9-1-1 Lonestar ” is that people need one another. We see several examples of this. The first is when Lowe’s son attempts suicide because of a failed love affair.” It is the love of his father and his swift action that not only saves the son but relocates him to give him a second chance to start a new life. Lowe finds a real friend in a former firefighter that left the department prior to his arrival. At first, the relationship seems adversarial, but Strand brings him back to work and then he repays the favor by teaching Owen that he needs to trust his brothers in the department and be honest with them. The group of firefighters has each other’s backs. It’s a diverse group that shows care and understanding of one another and how their interconnectedness makes life so much better.
5. We learn the great value of diversity
When the show first kicked off, Strand was told prior to leaving for Austin, where there were some issues with diversity. Owen’s son is gay, as well as being a recovering addict, so he understands that people are people. His crew in Austin includes a transgender man who struggles to find love, acceptance, and self-confidence, a devout Muslim female crew member, there is a gay police officer who becomes a love interest of Strand’s son and others who help to show that our differences do not necessarily need to keep us apart. We’re all human beings and we are capable of joining together in celebration of friendship.