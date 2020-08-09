Five MCU Villains We Dislike The Most and Why

In all fairness, some villains are just too cool to rag on since they tend to have a great power set, a good reason for being the way they are, and an undeniable penchant for being one of the best bad guys in the MCU. But there are those that are despicable and yet not quite as great as their fellow villains in many ways, often because they’re not represented in a way that shows just what they can do. But in some instances, even if they’re shown to have an awesome power set, there’s still something about their personality that just doesn’t click all the way and therefore turns them into a less than likable individual that doesn’t have a lot of redeeming qualities. That sounds odd for a villain doesn’t it? But there are some bad guys that a person can’t help but like since they do have some qualities that are desirable and can make people root for them at times. Think about villains such as Erik Killmonger. He’s absolutely in the wrong in how he goes about obtaining power, but his motives at the very least were somewhat pure, as he wanted to share Wakanda’s technology with the world, for a price of course. But some bad guys are just too hard to like and don’t have much in the way of any redemption value.
Here are a few MCU villains we don’t like, and the reasons why.
5. Justin Hammer
I’ll admit to liking Sam Rockwell as an actor because he’s THAT GOOD. He can make a person hate him or love him depending on the character. But Justin Hammer is a sniveler, a small man with big ideas that acts tough when he flexes his monetary muscles and has other people do his dirty work for him. Despite being the mind behind the tech that tries to outdo Tony Stark, he’s really not a match for Tony’s expertise and it shows. As a shrewd and controversial businessman, he’s likely impressive and even intimidating to those who are scared of what he can do with his money and influence, but otherwise, he’s the kind of guy that could be beaten up by Pepper Potts.
4. Sonny Burch
Why is that so many arms dealers, or people like them in movies, come off as weak little people that can talk a good game when they have hired thugs around them, but are essentially useless unless they have said thugs and their influence at hand? Hope managed to drop Sonny’s thugs without that much difficulty and could likely do the same to him since Sonny isn’t a fighter obviously, and wouldn’t be dangerous unless he had a gun in his hand. But for all that, these controlling individuals that are seen to pop up here and there are about as weak as they can be and wouldn’t share in the labor of doing their own work if they were getting paid to do so.
3. Ronan the Accuser
Which movie do you figure showed this character in the worst way, Guardians of the Galaxy, or Captain Marvel? This is a guy that’s supposed to be one of the toughest in the Kree nation, and in Captain Marvel, he ran like a whipped dog after Carol Danvers took out one of his ships after battering her way through a missile barrage as if she’d been moving through a hailstorm. But this is the kind of guy that’s supposed to be able to improvise, to dominate, and to overcome. It just goes without saying that this was a less than pleasing outing for a character that was supposed to be someone fairly tough.
2. Taserface
Just the name is ridiculous, as, in reality, he’s just a thug with a bad temper and a big gun, and yet somehow he has the ability to garner the loyalty of the crew members that once followed Yondu, which is pretty much a death sentence in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. But apart from that, this character is just ridiculous since not only is there no way to understand his name, other than he might have taken a few taser blasts to the face, but he’s also essentially a throwaway character. He gets introduced, becomes a problem for Yondu, and then he’s tossed aside so that the real antagonist can take the full focus as he needs to.
1. Ebony Maw
The pretentious nature of this character is kind of hard to take for one thing, but he’s also a little too confident in his own powers and abilities and considers everyone else but his master beneath him for the most part. Maw really suffers from the utter need to underestimate anyone that can’t appear to outthink him, and yet the way he dies in Infinity War makes it obvious that his arrogance was bound to catch up to him sooner or later.
Some bad guys just aren’t that great.