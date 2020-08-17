Five Modern Movies That Will Be Classics in a Few Decades

As of right now, it’s tough to say for certain which movies that have come out recently might be classics one day, but it’s easy to think that some of them will be seen in this light in another decade or two. After all, asking those that go back several decades if they could see their favorite movies becoming classics one might get the same answer, they simply had no idea or they had no doubt. Of course, everyone has a different idea of what makes a classic movie considering that despite having a definition, a classic is basically something that people happen to enjoy and find endearing due to the fact that it was special in some way during its era and has aged well enough to remain enjoyable as the years have gone by. In another decade or so there are dozens of movies that might reach the classic status, while others might go by the wayside and be forgotten or dredged up once again as people see fit. At this point, the only thing that can be assured is that the word ‘classic’ will be tossed around a few times in regards to several movies while people will only tend to agree on a handful of movies that really deserve the description.
Here are five modern movies that could become classics in time.
5. The Dark Knight
Face it, this was about as close as anyone could come to producing the Joker that everyone wanted since he was nuts, he was calculating, and he was out to cause chaos in a way that the comic book version had done for years before this point. That’s not to take anything away from anyone else that’s played this character, but Heath Ledger knocked this so far out of the park that even stating that Joaquin Phoenix was just as good is a stretch for some folks since this Joker didn’t even need an origin story to explain his popularity and was more than enough to challenge the Batman. If ever there was a time when Batman needed to end his enemy’s life, this would have been it, since this version of the Joker just wouldn’t stop.
4. The Hurt Locker
This wasn’t a bad movie really, and it wasn’t undeserving of attention, but topping Avatar when it came time for the Academy Awards felt awkward since comparing the two was a bit ridiculous given that one had an interesting story, and one had an intriguing story and special effects that were simply out of this world. The Hurt Locker is the kind of story that will go down in time as one of the better ones, but it’s still a story that didn’t feel as though it really earned everything that it was given. There are numerous movies such as this is what a lot of people don’t want to hear or realize, and setting them apart becomes more and more difficult each year.
3. Joker
The debates over this movie and how much damage it could have done when being released was kind of comical in a very cynical way since some folks believed that it wasn’t a needed movie and could have ended up producing more copycats that would think that the Joker was making some kind of sense. There were even cops stationed at theaters for this nonsense, and you can guess what happened: a whole lot of nothing. The movie was thought-provoking, but in the end, it’s a mentally-disturbed individual that snaps in a way that many people would love to every now and then and started a revolution of sorts in a city that was already set to its boiling point.
2. The Help
What’s amusing about this movie is that so many people focus on the idea that Skeeter, played by Emma Stone, somehow ‘started’ the Civil Rights movement that they end up forgetting that it was Abilene and Minnie and their stories, as well as many others, that really pushed the entire narrative. The one white girl that tried to make a difference was a go-between and not much more since she was attempting to find her place in the world and found a way to do it by helping others, who were in fact the architects in this movie of their own eventual liberation from jobs where they weren’t appreciated. Sometimes it helps, no pun intended, to step back and see more than the limited scope that people want to focus on.
1. Iron Man
He started the MCU off with a bang, that’s one of the main reasons that Iron Man will be deemed a classic at some point if he hasn’t been already. If not for Iron Man and Tony Stark stepping into the spotlight to make it all happen then the MCU might be a very different entity right now. Had it started with Captain America that might have been okay, but it still wouldn’t have been the same since Tony kind of took over just about every aspect of the franchise that he could and was integrated throughout a lot of it.
There are plenty more that will be classics no doubt.