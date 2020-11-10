Five Movie Franchises That Should Have Stopped at One Film

Some movies just feel the need to keep going for some reason as studios figure that they can keep getting paid for each consecutive movie no matter if the quality goes down or if the people get tired of seeing the same old thing. But they’re right to be fair since people might gripe and complain, but they’ll still pay that money, which means that the studios are going to continue to make movies no matter if they have to go over the same material over and over. The problem here is that not only is the same material being presented, but it’s walking over some of the greatest movie endings of all time since there have been some closing lines and scenes that would have capped off the movie perfectly if they’d been left as the last image we were able to see, especially since a couple of them were just so great that they’re still firmly embedded in the memory of just about anyone and everyone that’s ever seen the movie. Sometimes though, Hollywood just feels the need to keep going and hope that people are going to keep purchasing tickets, merchandise, DVDs, and anything and everything that the movie inspires. Now and again though it’d be great if they’d just let the story end before it was trashed.
Here are five movie franchises that should have ended after the first movie.
5. Wonder Woman
She’s already showed up in two movies that weren’t her own, so it feels accurate to state that she’ll continue to show up in DC movies where it’s warranted and might not need to continue her solo story. Of course, there are quite a few people who would disagree, but after taking on the god of war, Ares, one has to wonder just who she’s going to fight that’s going to pose as much of a challenge. Some think that Cheetah might be a bit tougher, but she’s killed a GOD, so how in the world is a woman that’s been changed into a hybrid version of cat and woman going to give her that much of a challenge?
4. The Matrix
There’s a good reason why this franchise should have stopped at the first movie, and the second and third movies are the reasons. The Wachowski’s came up with a great idea that looked awesome on the big screen and delivered an ending that wasn’t one hundred percent certain but was definitely a step in the right direction. Continuing it only made sure that things were going to get messier, more complicated, and a lot more predictable after a while since Smith coming back was a bit of a surprise, but after learning he could replicate himself like a virus it was a bit easy to guess what direction the movie was going to go in. Even the upcoming movie isn’t too hard to predict in a number of ways.
3. Pirates of the Caribbean
For anyone thinking that this wasn’t how the life of a pirate really went from a historical standpoint…’duh’. But the Disneyfied version of a pirate’s life was still a lot of fun and the insane antics of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Plus, one of the best lines in the whole movie, apart from “But why is the rum gone?!” has to be the ending line when the crew of the Black Pearl is sailing away from Port Royal and Captain Jack says “Drink up me hardies yo ho.” Tell me that’s not a perfect ending line and I might just laugh since it’s one of the best that Depp has ever uttered and his tone was perfect.
2. Jaws
They killed the shark. In the first movie, they killed the shark. In the second movie, they killed the shark. Do you see where this is going? Each and every movie, they kill the shark, and yet somehow another shark gets it in its head to start chomping on people and make it known that it’s become a menace to anyone entering the water. This is a part of why people became so afraid of sharks at one point. But the demonization of sharks aside, the whole premise of one shark after another harboring homicidal tendencies towards humans was kind of hard to believe.
1. Transformers
It would have been great if this franchise had opted to introduce as many of the Transformers as it could to have a full-scale war on earth, but the stragglers that made their way to the planet turned this into a guerrilla war of sorts that ended with Megatron being killed and the Cube being destroyed. Jazz, one of the best Autobots ever, was killed as well, and the Decepticons that were taken out were kind of disregarded. In short, this movie should have been the first and the last simply because it was manhandled in such a huge way.
Sometimes it’s best to test the waters with one movie and not bother with a second.