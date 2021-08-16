Home
Five Movies From 2010’s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment

In the modern era of Hollywood, reboots, sequels, and superheroes seem to be the business model for filmmaking these days. A remake should only exist to enhance a film that has a strong premise but failed in execution, yet classics such as Psycho and Ben-Hur have been butchered to add a few extra bucks into an executive’s pocket. This article will examine the five classic movies that came out after 2010 that should never get the reboot treatment.

Whiplash

One of the biggest surprises in 2014 was Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash. This excellent indie feature stars Miles Teller as Andrew Neiman, a talented and ambitious jazz drummer who finally makes it into one of the most elite bands in the country. That band is led by Terence Fletcher, an instructor who’s known for unorthodox (and scary) methods of teaching that pushes Andrew past the breaking point. The jazz drummer becomes obsessed with perfection and does everything in his power to make sure he obtains it. This character-driven drama fires on all cylinders thanks to the writing, direction, and performances by Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons. One scene in particular that stands out is Andrew’s dinner with his family, as you understand his desire to be the best and his mental state of being the outcast of his own family. Of course, J.K. Simmons steals the show, perfecting the delicate balance as Andrew’s jazz teacher. The tricky part is not making Fletcher look cartoonish for his actions; however, Chazelle never forgets to make the jazz teacher look human and Simmon’s performance helps balance out the role.

Moonlight

This amazing story follows Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. The film chronicles three important phases in the black man’s life as he grapples with his sexuality and manhood in a tough neighborhood.  Based on the play, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue, director Barry Jenkins does a tremendous job showcasing the struggles of a young black man growing up. Whether it’s dealing with a mother who has a drug addiction, his sexuality, or the cruel world around him, Jenkins handles the subjects sensitively and realistically, and it helps that he had an extremely talented cast anchored by Trevante Rhodes. This is essentially a perfect film that tackles masculinity and sexuality within the black community.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Wes Anderson is known for his insightful and stylish pictures, with the Moonrise Kingdom and Fantastic Mr. Fox being some of his other great works; however, arguably his best film to date is The Grand Budapest Hotel. Boasting gorgeous images and a game all-star cast, the film centers around Gustave H., a concierge of the popular European ski resort. When one of Gustave’s guests, who’s also one of his lover’s, mysteriously dies, he receives a priceless painting, though he’s the prime suspect of said murder. Despite the subject, Anderson keeps the film light and funny, with even the cartoonish moments highlighting the director’s signature style. Newcomer Tony Revolori stands out in the midst of an incredible cast and Ralph Fiennes is perfect as Gustave H. The Grand Budapest Hotel is a specialty film that only Wes Anderson can pull off.

Nightcrawler

This underrated gem comes from the mind of Dan Gilroy, who pens one of the most fascinating characters to appear on screen. That character is Louis Bloom, played by Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a petty theft who happens to stumble upon a new career. That career is a cameraman and Bloom manages to capture the most shocking and vile crimes imaginable in the Los Angeles area. Soon, Bloom’s footage gets the attention of news director Nina, who welcomes the cameraman’s unhinged style of work. “If it bleeds, it leads” is the motto for the new station, and Bloom increasingly goes to great lengths to catch a money shot. Not surprisingly, Jake Gyllenhaal is fantastic as Bloom, with the character-driven piece never failing to entertain. Other standouts include Riz Ahmed‘s Rick and Rene Russo’s Nina, who add layers and dimension to Bloom’s character.

Inception

We go from the neo-noir film Memento to another Christopher Nolan movie that plays with your head, Inception. Nolan’s rise has continued thanks to the Batman trilogy and The Prestige, with his 2010 thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb, a thief who has the ability to enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets. Another twisty film by Nolan, the famed director crafts a movie with stunning visuals and a smart screenplay. The all-star cast play their roles well and the ending will have you talking about the film after the credits roll.

