Five Movies From The 1940s That Should Never Get The Reboot Treatment

In the modern era of Hollywood, reboots, sequels, and superheroes seem to be the business model for filmmaking these days with Disney notably remaking their entire classic library of animated films and movies such as Rebecca and Mortal Kombat recently coming out for the newest generations. A remake should only exist to enhance a film that has a strong premise but failed in execution, yet classics such as Psycho and Ben-Hur have been butchered to add a few extra bucks into an executive’s pocket. Starting in 1940, this article will examine five classic movies that should never get the reboot treatment.
1. Casablanca
It’s amazing how a movie that was only half-written when production began is now considered one of the greatest films ever made. Based off the stage play Everybody Comes to Rick’s, Casablanca is about a cynical expatriate American cafe owner who struggles to decide whether or not to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco. This 1942 classic seamlessly blends romance, war, and drama to perfection, and it helps that Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman are the leads of the film, showcasing strong chemistry and acting chops that not many movie stars today have. Casablanca would go on to win three Academy Awards: Best picture, director, and screenplay, and is also considered one of the most quotable movies of all time. So it’s no surprise that studios wanted to recapture that success, with Warner Bros asking french director Francois Truffaut to remake the film in 1973. Truffaut turned down the opportunity and hopefully, a Casablanca remake never sees the light of day as there’s nothing to improve upon this classic film. The only thing to come from Casablanca thus far is two failed attempts at a TV Show in 1955 and 1983, so perhaps Hollywood learned their lesson from those television attempts.
2. The Maltese Falcon
Another Humphrey Bogart classic enters the list as The Maltese Falcon is considered one of the best film noir movies to be ever made. Bogart stars as Sam Spade, a private detective that takes on a case that involves him with three criminals and a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette known as the well…Maltese Falcon. Winner of three Academy Awards including best picture, The Maltese Falcon is actually a remake itself, with the film previous coming out in 1931 under the same and in 1936 as Satan Met a Lady; however, the third version of the film benefits from a top-notch cast and strong writing and directing. Surprisingly, there hasn’t been any attempt to remake the latest version and for a good reason, as the film is simply perfect the way it is and there’s no need to update The Maltese Falcon.
3. Citizen Kane
Another movie that’s considered flawless at every turn. The writing, directing, cinematography, and acting are all studied in films school because Citizen Kane was just that damn good. Not surprisingly, Orson Welles would continue to make other classics such as Touch of Evil and The Stranger; however, the fact that Citizen Kane is his directorial debut is astonishing. Welles plays the lead, Charles Foster Kane, who suddenly dies and reporters scramble to uncover the meaning behind his final words: “Rosebud”. Nominated for nine Academy Awards, but only winning one for best screenplay, Citizen Kane is a landmark film, which is likely a reason the feature hasn’t been remade due to its cultural significance. Either way, here’s hoping studios don’t tarnish the legacy of this film with a weak reboot.
4. Out of the Past
Ok, so maybe this cheating a bit as Out of the Past was sort of remade under the movie, Against All Odds starring Rachel Ward and Jeff Bridges in 1984, with Jane Greer playing the mother this time around. While the film wasn’t an exact copy of the original version, it’s still considered an Out of the Past remake. The thing that makes Out of the Past special is the time period that the original came out in; film noirs were all the rage during the 40’s and the movie followed the noir model down to a tee. Of course, it wouldn’t be hard to recapture the feeling of a film noir in 2021; however, rarely do we get black-and-white films in this day and age, which also contributed to the movie’s overall greatness. Like Citizen Kane and The Maltese Falcon, it will be hard to recapture the magic of the original film, as evidenced by the remake, so it’s best that the film noir classic remains in a time capsule with the other great black films.
5. Rope
Hitchcock movies are no stranger to getting the reboot treatment. Rebecca, Rear Window, Vertigo, The Lady Vanishes, Dial M for Murder, Strangers on a Train, and Psycho are just some of his films that have been remade under different names and none of those movies come close to matching Hitchcock’s brilliant direction, staging, and storytelling. Rope is based on a 1929 play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton and it’s about two men who strangle their former classmate to death and attempt to prove they committed the perfect crime by hosting a dinner party. This smart film builds all its dramatic tension throughout the course of a single party, which is something extremely hard to do. Hitchcock was also known for his long, unbroken takes that help specialize him as a unique director. Given the struggle to remake a Hitchcock film properly, it’s best that this movie stays in the classic film vault unless Hitchcock himself comes back up from the grave and decides to do a remake.