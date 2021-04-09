Five Movies That Resolved Plot Holes with Sequels

If there’s a plot hole in a movie then overeager fans are going to find it since…well, that’s what they do. Between finding Easter eggs and plot holes and discussing various ideas about movies and TV shows, hardcore fans tend to cover just about every aspect of the movies that one can imagine. But plot holes are a part of any movie that some folks tend to take great pleasure in finding and exposing since they tend to leave people wondering how point C was reached from point A without any explanation of B and how it came to be or how it shaped the story into what it became. The fact that sequels, or remakes or reboots, are used to solve these gaping holes is a little saddening since it does indicate that a storyteller has a few flaws when it comes to telling the story they have in mind, but it’s also something that can be used to sew up a story that might need further clarification since let’s be honest, thinking of absolutely everything takes a lot of time, and if this was practiced more often there would still be plenty of plot holes since people love to nitpick and will find any loose thread they can. In essence, plot holes are sometimes necessary because they leave things open, but plugging them with sequels is sometimes a good thing and sometimes kind of a sloppy way to tell the fans ‘here, now shut up and be happy’. Yeah, that doesn’t work all the time.
Here are a few sequels that were used to fix the plot holes in various movies.
5. Jurassic World
One of the biggest plot holes in any of the Jurassic Park movies is that a lot of the dinosaurs seen didn’t exist at the same time, and a lot of them did have more plumage than we were led to believe if dinosaur experts are to be believed. While Jurassic World isn’t exactly a sequel it is a continuation of the Jurassic Park movies, and as such there needed to be plenty of explanation. The doctor that provided this kind of gave a reason why there weren’t certain physical characteristics that should have been present since his words “nothing in Jurassic World is real” kind of strike at the heart of the matter considering that everyone wants dinosaurs to look awesome and menacing, not feathered and ridiculous.
4. Alien: Covenant
So yes, this is a prequel, but it counts simply for the fact that Prometheus was thought to be THE prequel to Alien, though it kind of left everyone with a bad taste in their mouths since not only was the xenomorph left on the planet at the end, but most of the movie was kind of abandoned once Alien: Covenant was thought up, and David and his bizarre experiments were all that remained. What could have been an awesome explanation of how the xenomorphs came to be turned into a psychotic android’s twisted experiments that weren’t bound to end once the movie started, thereby creating yet another gaping plot hole.
3. Avengers: Endgame
It might have been meant to make people understand how HYDRA managed to get hold of Loki’s scepter, and maybe we’ll learn more about that in the Loki series on Disney+ when it arrives, but Endgame’s attempt to sort out how that happened kind of fell flat. It did go on to give the basis for it and why such a thing could be possible, but apart from that, we were given a kind of shrug and half-mumbled explanation as to how and why things happened the way they did. Time travel can do wonders though, and that appears to be the explanation that we were given as something close to an apology for Age of Ultron’s gaffe.
2. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
So the ideas of where Rey came from, why she was so powerful in the Force, and why Snoke was so easy to fool and then kill were answered in their own way in this movie, but not exactly in a satisfactory manner. Many people have actually complained about the idea that there was a world filled with Sith ghosts and yet the idea of the Sith was that there always two, no more and no less. This is what happens when Disney continues to cherry-pick from the Legends canon, which actually did feature more Sith since before Darth Bane’s Rule of Two there were plenty of Sith, but the most astounding thing is that the Sith started off as a species, not a sect.
1. Terminator: Dark Fate
People have been taking potshots through this gaping plot hole since the first movie came out since if one possesses the ability to travel through time it would behoove them to go back to the earliest point of a person’s life and take them at their most vulnerable moment. And for an AI like Skynet one might think that countless contingency plans would be set into place should any of the plans result in failure. But hey, that’s logical, and Skynet is obviously not quite as ruthless or as imaginative as the Matrix, so oh well.
Plot holes are bound to happen, but pointing them all out or fixing them with sequels is like placing a bandage on a broken bone sometimes.