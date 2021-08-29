Anyone who really loves movies knows that there’s more to a good film than what’s on the screen. Picking the perfect music is a key component to any good movie, and over the years there have been some very impressive soundtracks. Although all genres of music can make for a great soundtrack, there’s something special about hip hop that always adds a new layer to the story. From happy to sad to exciting, hip hop has a song for every occasion. Some of these songs have provided the perfect backdrop to some of the most memorable moments in countless movies over the last several decades. Keep reading for five movies with incredible hip hop soundtracks.
1. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’
When Get Rick or Die Tryin’ was released in 2005, millions of people flocked to the movie theater to get an inside glimpse of 50 Cent’s life. Although the movie is only loosely based on his actual story, it has become a fixture in hip hop history. While the film itself is iconic in its own right, the music has also left a lasting impact. The soundtrack gave us hit songs like “Hustler’s Ambition” and “Best Friend” and it also helped solidify 50 Cent as one of the hottest rappers of the 2000s. Although it’s been more than 15 years since the movie was released, the songs on the soundtrack (and the movie) have aged very well.
2. 8 Mile
It’s impossible to mention a movie with a great hip hop soundtrack without mentioning 8 Mile. Released at the height of Eminem’s music career, the movie proved that he could do much more than just rap. At the end of the day, though, the music is one of the things that people remember the most about 8 Mile. The soundtrack contained the hit songs “Wanksta” by 50 Cent and “Lose Yourself” by Eminem. Not only did the soundtrack provide music for the film, but it also became the soundtrack to lots of young people’s lives at the time.
3. Dangerous Minds
Dangerous Minds is arguably one of the most memorable movies of 1995. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer as a former Marine who is hired as a teacher at an inner city high school, the film follows her and her students as she attempts to come up with creative ways to reach them. When the movie was released, it quickly gained lots of attention and it went on to be nominated for several awards – even taking home a few. However, the movie’s soundtrack is what really stood out. Featuring the song “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio, the music provided the perfect backdrop for the story. “Gangsta’s Paradise” eventually went on to win a Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.
4. Bad Boys II
Following up on the success of the first Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys II was released in the summer of 2003 and boasted the same amount of action and excitement as the original. However, no good action scene is complete without the perfect music, and Bad Boys II nailed it every time. The soundtrack features some of the biggest rappers of the early 2000s including Nelly, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Fat Joe. The project also featured a wide range of rap songs that gave a perfect depiction of how diverse the genre can be. Some of the most noteworthy songs on the soundtrack include “Flipside” by Freeway, “Shake Ya Tailfeather” by Nelly, and “La La La” by Jay-Z. As with the soundtrack for Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, many of the songs from Bad Boys II have aged amazingly well.
5. Hustle & Flow
Hustle & Flow was a movie all about rap music, so it’s only right that the soundtrack come correct – and it gave exactly what needed to be given. One of the things that makes the Hustle & Flow soundtrack so unique is the fact that some of the songs were actually performed by the characters in the movie. Some of the tracks such as “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” and “Whoop That Trick” have become classics. In fact, even people who have never seen the movie may be familiar with these two songs. At a time when northern rap artists were working hard to stamp places like New York City as home to the best rappers, Hustle & Flow reminded everyone that you can’t sleep on the south. The soundtrack was so impressive that the song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” won an Oscar for Best Original Song.