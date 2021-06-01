Five Movies You Totally Forgot Dennis Quaid Was In

Forgetting that an actor is in a movie could be due to a lot of factors, such as the fact that the movie might not have been that great and easily escaped one’s memory, or because it was made so long ago that a person would have to watch it in order to remember that a certain actor was in it. Dennis Quaid has been in quite a few movies in his long career and he’s been in good and bad movies alike since let’s face it, that can happen to pretty much anyone and usually does. But there are plenty of movies that he’s been solid in and that fans can remember he was a part of pretty easily. There are those however that he was in that were kind of frenzied when it came to the action, and even putting him upfront and center didn’t always make it evident that he was that big of a deal. Plus, let’s face this fact as well, he’s getting up there in years and has been for a while, which means that he’s become less of a going concern than a lot of other younger actors that have been coming up in his wake. It’s not a mark against him in any way, it’s simply a natural progression in show business that as people age, new actors are always coming up to take their place and are bound to get noticed a little more than those who have had their heyday and are now easing into mid-life and even into old age. As of now, Dennis is in his late 60s, which means he’s not elderly, but he’s less than a decade away from being considered for that designation. He’s still someone that people want to watch, but forgetting which movies he was in is starting to become a common thread that he shares with a lot of other actors.
Here are a few movies that you might have forgotten that Dennis Quaid was in.
5. Breaking Away
The story of a young man that enjoys cycling is what this movie is pretty much about. Quaid plays a young man from a small town that becomes infatuated with a university girl and even pretends to be an Italian exchange student to get her attention. When her boyfriend finds out about this he’s less than pleased and he proceeds to make Quaid’s life miserable. The long and short of this story is the love of cycling that Quaid’s character possesses and the idea that he’s actually good enough to match a professional cycling team, and is good enough to win at the college level, even when injured.
4. Legion
For as grandiose of an idea as this movie was proposing it certainly didn’t do that well, but it was actually a decent action movie. When archangel Michael makes his way to earth to save a prophesied child so that humanity might be saved, God sends the hounds of heaven to stop him, resulting in a final showdown at an out-of-the-way diner owned by Quaid’s character. The resulting battle is kind of brutal but at the same time could have been a little more convincing, but the cast was actually decent since apart from Quaid it had Paul Bettany, Tyrese Gibson, Charles S. Dutton, and a couple of other impressive names.
3. Any Given Sunday
A person might wonder how anyone could forget that Quaid was in this movie since he played the quarterback for the team that was being featured, the fictional Miami Sharks. The thing is that between Al Pacino, Lawrence Taylor, Jim Brown, and Jamie Foxx, Quaid kind of got lost in the mix and was easy to forget when he wasn’t on camera. The story was pretty decent since it showed the seedier, less attractive side of professional football as quite a few big names came out for this movie and made it into something that was a lot of fun to watch.
2. Dreamscape
The whole idea of a psychic being able to invade another person’s dreams sounds like a horror movie that would be utterly disturbing and probably give a lot of people nightmares. But as it stands in this movie it’s actually kind of interesting and comes off as an intriguing bit of action that a lot of people might have seen when they were younger but have forgotten now. Quaid’s role in this is the lead character that can enter other people’s dreams, and as a person should be able to guess he goes from being a charming rogue to a charming hero by the end.
1. The Alamo
People are bound to remember the real-life Alamo for their own reasons, but there are likely a few reasons why they might forget this movie and Quaid’s role as Sam Houston, largely because it flopped so hard at the box office. The movie had an enormous budget that it failed to live up to, and the fact that it had such a star-studded cast didn’t help a single bit. Sometimes even the proud memory of a movie and a heavy list of A-listers isn’t enough.
It’s easy to remember his triumphs, but his flops tend to get forgotten quite often.