Five Movies You Totally Forgot Forest Whitaker Was In

Forest Whitaker is a pretty distinct-looking individual, right? This is one of those cases when people begin to forget about the movies he’s in, and therefore that he was even in them since trying to convince anyone that he’s easy to forget is kind of difficult. It’s not really because of the ptosis that has affected his eye, which makes him very distinctive in Hollywood, but it is possible to forget him since unless he has a big part in a movie he’s much like any other actor, he can disappear in the background and be just another big guy that’s taken on a role. But with his bigger roles, it is hard to forget him most times since he is an accomplished actor and he’s been in so much to date that forgetting him wouldn’t be entirely possible. But his earlier movies might be possible when it comes to forgetting since there are some movies out there that people might need to be reminded that he was in. Heck, there are movies out that people would need to be reminded exist and were at one time some of the most popular movies around.
Here are a few movies that people have forgotten Forest Whitaker was in.
5. Vision Quest
If anyone forgets that he was in this movie it’s kind of forgivable since Matthew Modine’s character took up so much of the story, considering it was his, and there wasn’t a lot of room for anything or anyone else to really get the development they might have wanted. This was one of those movies that were popular for a while back in the day and is still revered by those of us that were kids when it came out, but are essentially feelgood movies that a lot of us remember and a lot of those born later on never knew about. It’s a pretty decent movie but it’s also something that a lot of people might find too boring.
4. Panic Room
When a mother and daughter move into a huge home with a giant panic room they have no choice but to use the room when a trio of robbers makes their way into the home, looking for something that they need to retrieve. This movie makes people look at panic rooms in a very different light since the mother and daughter have to find a way to either alert their neighbors who will hopefully call the cops while fending off the burglars since at one point they do start making their way into the panic room. Eventually, two of the three robbers, having disposed of the third, escalate matters when the daughter is in need of an insulin shot. It’s one of those that keeps you on the tips of your toes throughout most of the movie.
3. Fast Times at Ridgemont High
He was one of the more entertaining characters in this movie even if he wasn’t the most noticed since after Spicoli trashed his car and blamed it on those that he was playing against on the football team it was fun to watch him just dominate the other team. This is one of the many movies that people born several decades ago still enjoy since it makes us feel a little younger and was a great comedy for its time. A lot of what goes on in the movie is the kind of stuff that people are fond of saying wouldn’t be able to happen now, but with so much controversial content being placed in movies these days it’s fair to say this movie might still be deemed okay.
2. Good Morning, Vietnam
There are a few movies in which Whitaker plays the best friend and confidante and he does very well at this since he’s a very personable buy and is able to act with a lot of people, which is great since he was fun to watch with Robin Williams in this movie since he didn’t have to be anything but there for Williams to act with him and around him. When someone like Williams takes the scene and works you into it there was no way to insult a person’s acting since all they could with the comedic storm that was Williams was to hold on and just enjoy the ride, and Whitaker did just fine in this movie.
1. Bloodsport
It’s kind of funny but he really gave the impression of being a federal agent that really didn’t care for his job at this point since he and his partner had to track down Frank Dux and bring him home, knowing full well that Frank was a trained fighter. Whether there’s any truth or not to the real life of Frank Dux this movie was a lot of fun since it featured plenty of action and even a bit of humor.
When an actor’s career lasts for long enough it’s bound to happen that people will forget a few of their movies.