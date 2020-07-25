Five Non-Main Movie Characters That Completely Stole the Show

Now and then there are those that get cast for a movie that tend to overtake the leads very easily with their character, whether it’s scripted that way or not. The strength of character that each actor shows is what makes them memorable and keeps them around, but of course every individual is going to have their own strengths to play to, and there are times when those strengths might actually take over and eclipse another actor. Those that aren’t playing the main characters have been seen to steal the show on a regular basis at times since the people put into the supporting roles simply have a level of charm and charisma that other actors either can’t match, or an energy that’s hard to keep up with and makes the lead character feel almost plodding and slow in their delivery. If this is how a movie is scripted then it usually works quite well since a director might see something in the actors that suggests that certain individuals will be best suited for certain character roles. If that’s the case then a director deserves to be praised as a visionary. But if it’s simply because an actor is a little more energetic in their role then hey, it happens.
Here are a few supporting characters that managed to overtake their costars.
5. Dicky Ecklund-The Fighter
This is kind of what was bound to happen when this movie put two men that are used to being the lead into such close proximity. Reading up on Mickey Ward and Dick Ecklund one might find that the movie didn’t get everything right, but that they did make an entertaining presentation that spoke volumes about how tough Mickey really was. But when all was said and done, Dicky kind of stole the show largely because the act of showcasing his different habits and the trouble he actually got into during his life was allowed to take over at one point and kind of set the whole pace of the movie.
4. Hannibal Lecter-The Silence of the Lambs
Buffalo who? Seriously, people actually forgot that Ted Levine’s character, Buffalo Bill, was actually the antagonist of this movie, and Clarice Starling was relegated to being the special agent that was being showcased, but not much else. Once Dr. Hannibal Lecter opened his mouth the movie was essentially his without any doubt. After that the story of Hannibal didn’t really pass over to anyone else even in the sequel and in the prequel, Red Dragon, though there have been plenty of characters that came and went since this movie was released. Something about Hannibal is simply too good to look to away from. And that line, “Hello Clarice”, is enough to send a shudder down a lot of spines.
3. Tommy DeVito-Goodfellas
It’s not hard for Joe Pesci to upstage just about anyone since he has a way about him that simply says ‘look at me’, whether it’s the character he’s playing or his tone. In Goodfellas he plays a loose version of Tommy DeSimone, a former associate of Henry Hill, the person whose point of view the story is being derived from. While various others might state that Hill’s importance to the mob was overstated, his testimony when it came to DeSimone and their associate Jimmy Burke was apparently found to be accurate enough that it made for a good movie as well as a worthwhile internet search by quite a few individuals.
2. The Joker-The Dark Knight
If anyone said that they expected this performance by Heath Ledger then they were likely lying through their teeth since this is far and away beyond anything that Ledger ever did up to this point. Sadly he didn’t get to enjoy the fame that would come from this role as he passed away not too long after the movie was filmed, but at the same time one could be be forgiven for thinking that this might have been a hard role to move on from since not only did he upstage just about everyone, not just Christian Bale, but he created an icon that is likely going to be very difficult to topple in the minds of many people.
1. Doc Holliday-Tombstone
Historical accuracy notwithstanding, as there are definitely moments in this movie that were likely not true to form, this version of Doc Holliday is definitely who you want having your back when he’s needed. As the card-playing, wisecracking character of Holliday, Kilmer was ready to throw down at a moment’s notice as this scene proves, and he wasn’t shy about what he meant to do either, as he was bound and determined to help the Earps, in his own way of course. But this took upstaging the likes of Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, and several others, and that’s a large order for anyone.
But as Kilmer would say, “I’m your huckleberry. That’s just my game.”