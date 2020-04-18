Treasure seeking is one of the most satisfying activities, especially when you find the X that marks the spot. The topic of hunting for lost treasure makes up for great adventures and has been fodder in the television and film industry. Leading us into another adventure trail is the curse of the Oak Island, which airs on the History Channel. The reality show focuses on the conquests of two brothers, Marty and Rick Lagina. The two got the kick for treasure hunting from a 1965 edition of the Reader’s Digest. According to the History Channel, the two brothers and their team of explorers bring their best on the seventh season of the show, to unearth more secrets of Oak Island. In the last season, their tests revealed a possibility of getting to a sunken ship on the island. Sunken ship means more treasure, which is what the team and the audience at home want. The team faces various challenges through the seventh season, which is still airing. Let us immerse ourselves into the conquests of the Lagina brothers as we look at five of the biggest challenges faced in Curse of Oak Island season 7.
1. The Death Of One Of Their Teammates
Death is a difficult thing to deal with, especially when you have spent some considerable time with someone. The treasure seekers came to terms with the demise of one of their own, Dan Blankenship. He was a regular from the first episode to the sixth and was the oldest of the pack. Like the brothers, he was also attracted to the island after reading the same edition of the Reader’s Digest. According to Wikipedia, he had stayed on the island for over 50 years, and he had the relevant experience the team needed to get by. He died at 95 yearsold in 2019, before shooting of the seventh season. His son Dave had been with him since the 1970s and fills in the spot where experience is needed. Though he is partially paralyzed from an industrial accident, he is one of the people who inhabit the island and has a perfect grasp of the terrain.
2. Large Area To Cover
It is no secret that the remote island is very rugged, and getting through it during the conquest is a daunting task for the team. The seventh season compels the treasure-seeking party to cover larger areas to unearth other treasures as they get clues for more. The seismic tests pointed to the existence of a sunken ship, which is what they have their sights set on. They have to scout the entire island. The swampy terrain is one of the hindrances to the Lagina brothers-led team. Trees also cover the 140-acre privately owned property, and access to some areas may be a problem. The good thing is that their dedication and resiliency is their driving force to strike treasure. They also have proper access to Oak Island, and their experience will be an asset.
3. The Need For High-Tech Equipment
The adventurers also need high-tech equipment to aid in their search efforts. They have brought some of the best, and they do come with a hefty price tag. They include heavy-duty metal detectors and excavators to help unearth more findings. With such equipment, you also need the right workforce to handle them professionally. They seem to have all of these sorted out in the latest season, but it sure broke their sweat. You also need to consider the efforts required to move the tools from the mainland. With more access granted to them for the island, they may strike gold before the end of the season.
4. More Theories To Look At
Mystery surrounds Oak Island, and that was the push factor that sent the two brothers on an exploration mission in 2006. According to How Stuff Works, myths point to priceless treasure, such as some works of Shakespeare and Knights Templar loots. Whatever lies under the island’s surface make up for juicy tales and theories. With more theories on their hands, the team can easily get mixed up and veer away from the clues they have. With treasure, any clue you come across might either lead you towards the price or further away from it. The theories are some of the clues, and with improper interpretation, they may turn out to be a red herring.The expertise of the Lagina brothers is what will save the day and land them at the right spot.
5. The Issue Of Labor And Human Resources
The team can never be enough, especially with large areas to cover. As such, the explorers need a lot of personnel on their side to make the conquest successful. Aside from excavators, they need archaeologists, chemists, and also medical staff for their stay on the island. Getting the right hands for the job is a stumbling block, as experience is vital for the accuracy of their findings. Some members of the team left at the turn of the fifth season, and their absence is something that cannot be overlooked. However, the team works together in harmony bringing in their best, and each effort brings them closer to the next huge discovery.
Final Thoughts
Curse of Oak Island is one fantastic show under the adventure genre, and the History Channel has been its home for the past six years. It focuses on the treasure hunting activities of Rick and Marty Lagina, and presently it is on its seventh season. The treasure search is not an easy task, more so on a remote island. This article looks at five of the biggest challenges faced in Curse of Oak Island season 7. It shows you how the treasure hunting party is resilient in their search for buried antiques. The show is only 11 episodes long, and you can catch reruns on the History Channel. Catch up on the adventure as you learn about Oak Island, which has various literary pieces and movies dedicated to its myths.