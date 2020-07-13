Five of the Worst Casting Mistakes in the DCEU

It can easily be said that the DCEU has been having some rough times in the last several years since a lot of people have been down on it for a number of reasons, one of which is the fact that the attempts to create certain characters has kind of backfired in a big way. One of the biggest issues is the fact that some of the characters don’t appear to be who fans wanted to see in various roles since they don’t fit the role or they just flubbed it somehow. A lot of fans feel differently about one character or another obviously since some people actually love the fact that Henry Cavill has played Superman and is willing to go back and do it again, but there are others that insist that he’s not the guy and won’t be swayed on this point. To be fair, Cavill does look the part and he’s not a bad actor, but a lot of what goes on in the movies has to do with dialogue, how the script is designed, and what the actors are allowed to do when it comes to ad-libbing or otherwise making suggestions as to what could possibly make the movie any better. In other words it’s not so much the actors when it comes to whose fault it might be for the DCEU not being received as well as it should. But they’re easy targets obviously.
Here are a few actors that are seen a the worst casting mistakes in the DCEU.
5. Will Smith – Deadshot
Maybe it’s because Will Smith has made such a big reputation for himself when it comes to playing the hero, but his stint as Deadshot didn’t really feel like it panned out that well. The visuals that he was given and the skills that his character displayed were pretty impressive, but at the same time the whole attitude just didn’t feel authentic in a way. He’s been the good guy for so long that it doesn’t really feel that he’s much of a bad guy, as he comes off as the type of person that’s misunderstood but is more or less someone that kills others because it’s a job, not so much because he’s a psychopath.
4. Joel Kinnaman – Rick Flag
Joel simply comes off as stale and not right for this part, especially in a group of metahumans that are basically all criminals that would love for nothing more than to find a way to slip their leash in Suicide Squad and make their getaway. In truth it doesn’t feel as though he gets enough time to develop his character, but even during the moments that he’s given the time it’s as though the audience is waiting with baited breath to see him do something, say something, that makes it all click into place, and it simply never does. It could be that his lines needed work, or it could be that Joel just wasn’t the right guy for the role.
3. Cara Delavingne – June Moone/Enchantress
For such an interesting character, Cara really didn’t bring the Enchantress to light all that well since her seductive manner was clumsily thrust at the audience while the back story of June was all but hidden away before anyone could really get to know her. For casual fans this was a problem since without reading the comics it’s likely that a lot of people were wondering just who in the hell she really was and why the Enchantress was so quick to supplant her. In fact for being the big bad of the movie one has to wonder why there wasn’t more attention given to Enchantress, though in truth one only has to look at the back stories of the heroes of the story to figure it out.
2. Jared Leto – The Joker
This one is kind of a no-brainer since we went from Heath Ledger’s standout performance to a tattooed thug that was about as convincing as a $2 bill and was reputed to take his role very seriously on and off camera according to the rest of the cast. Leto is a great actor, but he took the role of the Joker in such stride that he kind of went over the top and beyond, meaning he didn’t just exemplify the role, he took it to another level where it didn’t need to go. All in all he tried to reinvent the wheel with this character and it didn’t really work.
1. Jesse Eisenberg – Lex Luthor
It’s been known for a while that no matter what character Jesse Eisenberg plays, he’s going to play it as a pretentious and nervy kind of individual that believes his knowledge of pretty much anything makes him superior to anyone and everyone. That might work for The Social Network and even Now You See Me, but for the role of Lex Luthor, who’s known to be cold, calculating, and absolutely ruthless, but also quite calm, it just didn’t work.
Sometimes it’s the casting, sometimes it’s the cast.