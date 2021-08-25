Five Places We’d Like To See A Mainline Assassin’s Creed Set In

Assassin’s Creed has always featured some incredible destinations to eagle drop from. From Egypt to Greece. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has always done a stellar job of representing the locale that your story will take place in. With Assassin’s Creed Origins they even included a mode where the only objective you had was to explore the world and learn from it. Pretty nifty for a game that makes use of historical events. Assassin’s Creed is in short an action-adventure stealth series that takes place in many different eras in history. We’ve gone to Italy, Egypt, Constantinople, and Venice to name a few. It involves different characters entering a futuristic rig that allows them to relive the memories of their ancestors. What made Assassin’s Creed reach such heights in popularity was its gameplay and the way it used historical events as its setting. Being able to ride a horse through Egypt and explore the ruins of the city or take a boat and explore the Caribbean. So here are five cities we’d like to see in the future.
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil is a beautiful, tropical country. We’d love to see how Ubisoft would do in making it an Assassin’s playground. It would be interesting to see it set in the 1800s as Rio first became the capital of Brazil and how those events would tie into the Assassin world. We’d love to see a mode or event that took advantage of the amount of street soccer that was played during the times and how much locals interacted. And we better get to eagle jump from the famous statue, Christ The Redeemer. With Assassin Creed’s tendency to tie into politics and religion it seems only right.
Washington DC
If we’re going to Washington DC then it has to be in the 1800s while the revolutionary war goes on. We want to be there when the Declaration of Independence is signed. If you’re from the United States then chances are you heard about these events throughout all your life in every history class. It would be great to be able to experience this with the help of Assassin’s Creed. It could run a lot deeper and take us to England to assassinate King George the 3rd. Or let us stay in Washington DC and change the course of the nation.
Tokyo
It would have to be a more modernized Tokyo. We want to see what an Assassin’s Creed game would look like in a Tokyo that is finally letting outside influence in and establishing new norms. We could see as the city changes throughout the progression of the game. As an assassin, you could be tasked with eliminating others who want the doors to the country closed again or vice versa. It could even be an adventure where your actions matter. You can either open up the city or shut it off completely.
Stockholm
We want to see Assassin’s Creed take on the country of Sweden through Stockholm. Sweden is known for being vastly covered in forest. Assassin’s Creed could use this by incorporating a hunting aspect to this specific area. It would allow for players to explore the lands more carefully and really think twice before going one on one with a moose. It would also be a lot of fun if you could tame a moose and ride it around Sweden. At that point, we might spend our time herding a moose farm and forgetting all about the assassin part of our journey. If we were to pick a time we would like to see the 1400s when Erik XIII was forced away from the crown and became a pirate in the Baltic Sea. Imagine being his right-hand man during those times? Sounds like a great plotline to us.
The Aztec Empire
With the Aztec Empire, we want to take it way back and experience how it would be to blend in with this society that put so much of its faith in the sacrifice and the gods. Would we aid in the sacrifices or would we try to put a stop to it? It would be interesting to see how Ubisoft tackled this. We’d love for this title to have a little more fantasy that involved the Gods and such. Mixing in assassinating the higher-ups with gaining abilities to speak to God or allowing the Gods to grant you powers. We also want to see how Ubisoft would build the empire of the Aztecs.