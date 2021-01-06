Five Places We’d Like to See Ghost Adventures Examine

For more than a decade, the cast of Ghost Adventures has kept audiences at the edge of their seats. During each episode, Zak Bagans and his team explore some of the most haunted places all over the world. Even if you aren’t someone who usually gets hooked on supernatural things, this show will grab your attention. Not only does the team investigate for current ghost activity, but they also give viewers a history lesson on what occurred at the location. Since the show’s debut, they’ve managed to visit nearly 300 locations. While they’ve been to some very creepy please, there a few more we think they should check out. Keep reading for five places we’d like to see examined on Ghost Adventures.
1. The Alaskan Hotel (Juneau, AK)
The Alaskan Hotel is probably one of the most haunted places you’ve never heard of. Known for being the oldest operating hotel in Juneau, the more than 100 year old establishment has a very interesting history. According to stories, the hotel has been haunted for decades. One of the most prominent ghost stories in the hotel features a woman named Alice who allegedly came to stay at the hotel with her husband during the gold rush. According to the legend, Alice became involved in sex work to support herself after her husband left for a long period of time. When her husband returned to the hotel and saw her with another man he killed Alice and the man.
Another well-known ghost story about The Alaskan Hotel involves and incident that took place in room 315 in 2007. According to KTOO, a Navy sailer had asked to stay in the room, which already had a haunted history. Not long after, people heard shouting coming from the room. When authorities were finally able to enter, they saw the walls were covered in blood and the sailor had jumped out of the window.
Since the cast of Ghost Adventures has never gone to Alaska before, we think this could be the perfect location to bring them to the state.
2. Curtis House Inn (Woodbury, CT)
As one of the oldest states in the country, it’s not too surprising that Connecticut has some spooky things going on. After all, there are several scary movies that have been made based on things that have allegedly happened in the state. Surprisingly, however, there hasn’t yet been a movie (or a Ghost Adventures visit) about the Curtis House Inn. Built in 1734 and opened in 1754, the location has a very haunted history. Unlike some other haunted places, there doesn’t seem to be one big incident that defines the history of the Curtis House Inn. Instead, the place is simply known for being haunted. People are said to have seen a wide variety of ghosts from different time periods roaming the halls.
3. Raynham Hall (Norfolk, England)
One of the best things about Ghost Adventures is that they’re willing to travel outside of the United States. With that being said, we think one of their next stops should be the infamous Raynham Hall in England. This location has a very peculiar past that includes the ghost of Lady Dorothy Walpole. According to stories, Walpole was essentially trapped in Raynham Hall after her husband discovered her cheating. After never being allowed to leave she died at Raynham Hall of small pox in 1726. In the years since, there have been several sightings of the of Walpole’s ghost AKA the ‘Brown Lady‘.
4. Lawang Sewu (Semarang, Indonesia)
Lawang Sewu is another international location that definitely deserves a visit from the Ghost Adventures crew. Like many other places with a violent past, Lawang Sewu has become well-known for being haunted. The building was built by the Dutch in the early 1900s and was used as a military headquarters during World War II. There are lots of stories about torture and other forms of violence taking place at Lawang Sewu and it is often considered one of the most haunted places in Indonesia. Guides as well as visitors have reported seeing ghosts in the building.
5. Six Flags (New Orleans, LA)
New Orleans is a city that has a long history of paranormal activity, but an abandoned Six Flags amusement park is one of the city’s most interesting haunted gems. Unlike some of the city’s other haunted locations, Six Flags doesn’t have an ancient history. The park opened in 2000 and closed just a few years later after Hurricane Katrina. Although there aren’t any reports of anything violent happening at the location, many still think of it as a haunted place. Photos of the once vibrant park show a desolate place that looks like something straight out of a scary movie. It would be interesting to see if Ghost Adventures could uncover any paranormal findings here.