Five Predictions We’re Making for the Bautista and Momoa Movie

Buddy cop movies are something that feels like they should belong to the 80s and 90s since the whole idea of a police movie is at this time kind of a touch-and-go thing given the idea that cops aren’t the most popular people these days. But with the realization that Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista want to star in a cop movie that would feature them in a type of Lethal Weapon style movie that would likely bring back the old-school feel of it one can’t help but make a few predictions about the movie that could be based on past examples and personal bias surrounding the two actors. But it’s also possible to make a few educated guesses as to how this movie would go simply because normally we see individuals that are very different in stature and overall skill sets. While Bautista and Momoa are different enough, seeing them on the screen together would likely get a lot of people thinking that there’s not that much difference when one really looks at them.
Here are a few predictions about the movie that Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are thinking about making.
5. One of them will play a character that’s been a part of the military at one point.
This feels rather standard for the type of movie they’re wanting to put together, but it’s not absolutely required since there have been movies that have featured two detectives with no military record but with a great deal of experience on the force. But given that this is Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, it’s more likely than not that at least one if not both of them will have a record that makes them harder and more experienced than the average police detective since it usually comes in handy to have someone that’s been in situations far worse than the average cop sees from time to time.
4. They won’t want to work together at first.
This definitely makes the story a lot more entertaining since opposing forces tend to create a stronger bond a lot of times since they almost have to drag the type of information that helps them get to know each other. Plus, the conflict makes for a better dynamic when it comes to finally getting them on the same page as adversity creates the kind of feeling between characters that reminds them of what’s important and put away the petty stuff that doesn’t need to be focused on until the major threat is deal with. Plus, it allows for a good deal of comedy to happen if that’s what the two are going for.
3. Momoa’s character will be kind of a loose cannon.
This feels more likely largely because Momoa has done the calm and reserved act and he’s taken on the role of people who are a little more chaotic in their methods, and the chaos is definitely something that people like to see given the idea that he tends to look like more of a wildman than Bautista. How they act away from the camera is tough to say since they both appear to enjoy what they do, but from their looks alone it would feel easier to turn Momoa into the guy that doesn’t always follow the rules. If nothing else, it would make sense just going by the roles he’s taken on in the past.
2. Bautista will be the level-headed individual between the two of them.
It’s kind of amusing but apart from his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bautista has been a pretty level-headed character a lot of the time and doesn’t really fly off the hook until there’s a good reason. Even when he played a mercenary in Riddick, he wasn’t a wild man as he was calm and composed up until his final fight with Riddick. Seeing him as the type of character that would enjoy his morning coffee and newspaper isn’t too hard since not only has he been getting older over the years, but he’s become a little more distinguished in certain roles as well, so it’s not difficult at all to see him being the calm and rational individual.
1. The main bad guy
The main villain will need to be someone incredibly tough and highly skilled or someone that has enough money to keep a lot of very skilled henchmen on the payroll, and possibly one or two among them that are especially vicious. For guys like Momoa and Bautista, the final boss fight will have to be something that’s both smart and action-packed since to do anything less feels like kind of an insult.
Hopefully there will be more information coming about this movie eventually since it sounds like something that could be good for a summer release.