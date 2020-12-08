Five Reasons a GLOW Wrap Up Movie Needs to Happen

Shows getting canceled appears to be the new thing these days, well, not so much new as annoying and constant, but it’s easy to say that there are some shows that people weren’t expecting to see on the chopping block since it was well known that they were getting plenty of traffic and were adored by the fans. But with GLOW being on its way out there are a lot of fans that have been letting Netflix know just how they feel about this development and it’s with a lot of hope that many are thinking that GLOW will be given a movie at one point that will allow it to go out on a high note. The stars of the show don’t necessarily think that this will work since it’s not typically the way things happen, but it does feel as though it might be necessary if only to make certain that people don’t end up forgetting the show, since it did come at a time when people needed to see it.
Here are a few reasons why GLOW should get a wrap-up movie.
5. The story deserves to be given a proper sendoff.
With the kind of development that went into this story, it needs a fitting conclusion since it would help to put the fans at ease and the fact is that the characters deserve a fitting end to their various arcs so that it can be established that their stories are either finished or in a good place that the fans can be assured that there’s some sort of happy ending. Even if the ending isn’t particularly happy, capping it off in some way would help immensely since the story has been developed too much to just let it go without finding a way to make it appealing when all is said and done. The characters and the story deserve that much.
4. There might be a possibility of spinoffs.
A movie could take the story in a few different directions that people weren’t expecting and it could open up the possibility of a spinoff or two that might be able to catch the attention of the fans. This would mean more money and more opportunities for the actors and for the fans to follow the stories that might come. Of course, this would be kind of a gamble since it’s not always bound to happen in this manner, but it would be a chance to see if something could happen that might make lightning strike again and produce another show or two that would be able to last for at least a couple seasons or more.
3. It would placate the fans.
This obviously isn’t the highest priority at all times, but there are those moments when it’s wise to keep the fans happy since they are the ones that purchase the subscriptions to Netflix and other streaming sites, and they’re the ones that need to be pleased so that the entertainment value remains undisturbed. Like it or not, the fans are the ones that make entertainment necessary since without the fans there’s no need for it. But there is a difference between fans that genuinely want to see what else can be done with a show and those that are just upset that one of their favorite shows is going away.
2. There’s a possibility that it could renew the interest in bringing it back at some point.
This is really a longshot since the idea of getting rid of something and then bringing it back any time soon after isn’t always a huge possibility unless the show is going to be shopped out to another streaming site that might be interested. But one never knows, if the deal can be made and if the right permission can be obtained there’s no telling what might be able to happen. It does feel as though another streaming site might want to pick GLOW at some point and see what they can make of it, but as of now, that doesn’t appear to be a huge point of interest.
1. It could tie up the storylines that need tying up and leave open those that didn’t require closure.
This is what a movie or a TV show can do when it comes to the characters and the various storylines, and it’s important since it leaves people feeling somewhat content by the end since they get a sense of completion that might not come from simply canceling a TV show and leaving it as it stands. Some folks can walk away from a show without needing any type of closure, but now and again it’s nice to know what happened to the characters and how they would go on. That kind of closure is hard to get when a show just up and goes away.
It might happen, it might not.