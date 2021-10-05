Five Reasons We Think “Cowboy Bebop” is the Next Live Action Series to Watch Out For

The Japanese are known to be one of the most talented and innovative people on the planet. Leave it to them to come up with the most advanced gadgets and technologies, or dominate the animation scene with their Japanese anime, which is made up of hand-drawn and computer animations of different kinds. Anime fans have a lot in store for them this year, as Netflix comes up with a live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese 90s anime series, Cowboy Bebop, which is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2021. Here are five reasons why we think Cowboy Bebop is the next live action series to watch out for:
5. The opening credits is all sorts of wonderful.
The show’s trippy opening credits was the perfect teaser to kick-off one heck of an adventure. It featured the series’ iconic jazzy theme song, “Tank!”, by Seatbelts. Hearing the familiar tune millions must have brought back a million nostalgic memories to those fans who practically grew up with the anime series. This is just a teaser of what’s to come. It is good to note that the series is starting off at the right foot, and that the hype surrounding it is to be expected.
4. A new take on an iconic show that has stood the test of time.
Cowboy Bebop is one of the most lauded anime television series that continues to be talked about up to this day, since its release more than 2 decades ago. It’s amazing how the series is still able to remain relevant, as it continues to attract viewers from all parts of the globe. It must be the show’s inventive and eccentric storyline, paired with its quirky characters. The series has made a mark in the anime world, and now proceeds to attempt breaking new barriers. The back-to-back live action releases make it a competitive space. Viewers are not easily satisfied, nor easily impressed. Let’s leave it to the Cowboy Bebop team to prove that they still got it. In fact, I don’t think they ever quite lost it.
3. The diverse cast members aims to shed a new and more modern light on the famed series.
The series is led by John Cho (Harold & Kumar) as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), Daniella Pineda (Mercy Black) as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Julia, and Alex Hassell (Suburbicon) as Vicious. It is refreshing to see the series’ creators cast actors of various nationalities for the different characters. A reflection of how diversity is slowly becoming a regular occurrence in both the small and big screens. May this continue to usher in a new age of cinema where everyone has is given an equal shot of landing coveted roles. Fans of the series have been so used to seeing their favorite characters in anime form. The switch to a live action genre might have some getting used to, but is exciting nonetheless.
2. New adventures await a new generation of viewers.
You do not have to be a fan of the anime series in order to enjoy the live-action version of the show. The premise of the upcoming series draws inspiration from the classic anime, which was a melting pot of different genres, most notably science fiction. The storyline is set in the far future, and follows the lives of a crew of misfit bounty hunters, who travel across the solar system in their spaceship called the Bebop. Viewers will be brought on a new journey, as the team chases down various criminals, while trying to outrun their past at the same time. It’s an overall enjoyable watch, with subtle life lessons and realizations hidden along the way. It’s no wonder the franchise attracts a fanbase that are both, young and young at heart.
1. The live-action series has served as a gateway for more Cowboy Bebop fun to come.
Netflix ventures into another media channel, as it announced its collaboration with Titan Publishing last August 2021, to publish several tie-in books, as well as a new comics series for the upcoming Cowboy Bebop television series. This new addition to the Cowboy Bebop merchandise line will just make its reach wider and better. The Cowboy Bebop: The Comic Series, follows the Bebop crew on a never-before-seen adventure, while the Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem is the first novel of a new series of books, and lastly, Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series is a non-fiction production diary of the live-action adaptation. One thing is for sure, there is no stopping the Cowboy Bebop party anytime soon. The franchise is on a roll, and we’re joining in on the fun.