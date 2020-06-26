Five Reasons We’ll Be Watching Warrior Nun on Netflix

Netflix isn’t slowing down that much really as it continues to come out with shows and movies that look interesting, and Warrior Nun is looking like it might be a fine addition to the mix. Even better is that we won’t have to wait that long since it’s coming to Netflix on July 2nd, not too far away really as it gives people plenty of time to look up the comic series that gave rise to this idea. The sisterhood that is taking charge in this series already looks like something that might anger a few people in religious circles, or perhaps intrigue them simply because of the religious implications and representation. If anyone is really paying attention a lot of religious representation in the movies and on TV has been focused on some aspect of Catholicism, which apparently lends itself quite well to this style of show. While many other religions have been represented on TV and in movies, it does feel as though the Catholic denomination does kind of take center stage quite a bit. It might be problematic to some, but in a big way it definitely plays up to more cinematic effect.
Here are a few reasons why this series looks like it might be worth watching.
5. It’s taking a very interesting look at religion.
As I mentioned, the look at Catholicism is very intriguing even though it might deviate from the overall religion in a few very big ways. But the base that is being used for the show is already looking as though it might cause religious practices to get a lot of hits in the coming weeks as people try to figure out just what is real and what might actually be accurate in some obscure way. One thing that people might want to think about is that use of religion in a movie is usually going to be mostly fiction unless it’s looking at things from a more grounded and realistic viewpoint. Otherwise it’s a great deal of fantasy that looks good when connected to religious beliefs.
4. The heroine is a very down to earth kind of individual.
So far it does appear as though the main character isn’t taking everything that’s being given to her without questioning and doubting just what she’s going through, even though this is a trope that’s been used over and over. But that’s still a bonus since it keeps the mood light and a bit grounded simply because she’s not just going to go along with everything she’s being told and will look to fold the new world she’s being shown with the world as she knows it. That’s a personal viewpoint of course since the idea for a lot of shows and movies dealing with such subject matter is usually to find a compromise between reality and fantasy.
3. The effects look intense.
Just from the trailer the effects look awesome, and that’s not saying much since Netflix has been putting a lot of money into their movies and TV shows. But seriously, the effects do look pretty cool since thus far the urge to watch this just to see if it’s going to live up to the promises being made by the trailer are going to come true. There are times of course that the trailer is the best part of the show and what we see as it rolls out is kind of boring and a little too hard to get into. But right now it does feel as though this is going to be worth watching and will surpass the trailer without much effort.
2. It’s doesn’t look like it’s sparing feelings.
This is one of the biggest pluses that could come from this show if it’s really going to hold to it, since sparing feelings when it comes to entertainment is a sure way to start furthering the divide between audience members. If there’s anything to be taken from this trailer it’s that there’s definitely an attitude to this show and that it will be moving forward without apologies and will likely be taking jabs at various parts of society. In this manner the show might actually be effective since these days too many shows are find it necessary to model their content after what will be safe and unlikely to offend anyone.
1. It kind of reaffirms that the non-religious can be important too.
This almost feels like one of those moments when someone that’s NOT cut from the same cloth as the secret order is bound to be the champion. Oh wait, it kind of is, isn’t it? That alone is one reason why this show could be worth more than it appears to be at the moment, since the idea of belief and dedication being the only way to become someone special has been eschewed and someone not of the faith is being given the chance to be something greater. Of course that also gives her the chance to be something greater than herself or the order that’s taken her in.
It looks like it’s worth a watch.