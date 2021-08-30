Five Reasons Why HBO Max’s “Hacks” Deserves a Season 2

There has been a notable rise of television shows that promote girl power and pursuing one’s dream, and this diversity is much appreciated. Viewers are now given a chance to explore another realm of life that is real and relatable. After all, people seem to like looking for inspiration in every nook and cranny these days, and the small screen is no exception. One of the recent shows that was able to spark joy in viewers’ lives is HBO Max’s comedy-drama, Hacks. The hit series first premiered in May 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and has continued to entertain and keep its fans wanting for more. It’s no surprise that after a successful 10-episode run, the series has been renewed for a season 2.
Here are five reasons (in no particular order) why the series renewal is much-deserved:
5. A unique storyline that is engaging and entertaining
The series follows the life of Deborah Vance, a famed stand-up comedian based in Las Vegas, who is trying her best to maintain her relevance in the casino where she regularly performs at. Age and an ever-evolving audience are two factors that are beyond her control, so Deborah tries to cling to any piece of power that can ensure her continued reign in area of expertise. The story is spiced up when Deborah meets Ava Daniels, a Gen Z comedy writer who can’t seem to find her big break. To make matters worse, Ava becomes a victim of “cancel culture”, because of an insensitive tweet, and is therefore unable to find new work. Fate plays a funny trick on these two women as they reluctantly join forces, and try to salvage each other’s career.
4. The undeniable chemistry between the two leads
The great Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown), portrays the colorful role of Deborah Vance. Smart has been known to play iconic characters in the past, and this is no exception. She portrays Deborah with such conviction that it’s sometimes hard to imagine that she is just a work of fiction. Small screen newcomer, Hannah Einbinder, who portrays Ava Daniels, also plays her role with such ease. Watching the two women’s set aside their differences and learn to interact with one another is such a treat to watch.
3. An awesome ensemble who embody their characters to a T!
The show’s other recurring cast members include Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Chicago Med) as chief operating officer Marcus, Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Deborah’s daughter named Deborah “DJ” Vance Jr., Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) as Palmetto Casino CEO Marty, Paul W. Downs (Broad City) as manager Jimmy, Mark Indelicato (Ugly Betty) as personal assistant Damien, Poppy Liu (Sunnyside) as blackjack dealer Kiki, Johnny Sibilly (Pose) as water maintenance worker Wilson, Megan Stalter (Tooning Out the News) as assistant Kayla, Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls) as housekeeper Josefina, Angela Gibbs (Straight Outta Compton) as Marcus’ mother named Robin, Lorenza Izzo (Feed the Beast) as Ava’s ex-girlfriend Ruby, Nina Tarr (Adventures in Success) as assistant Fabriziana, and Jane Adams (Frasier) as Ava’s mother named Nina. Watching all the characters come together is always a riot. It’s exciting to see what the characters have in store for season 2.
2. It’s not every day that viewers are able to encounter a compelling story with some life lessons to boot.
The premise of the series may be simple, but it certainly packs a punch. It covers real-life issues that are still happening up to this day. After all, even though the current narrative has shifted to be more pro-woman, it’s still a man’s world out there. Watching Deborah and Ava team up, and conquer the Las Vegas comedy scene brings forth a sense of pride and inspiration. The storyline promotes the struggles of career women, and how a person can find a mentor in the most unexpected of places. Pair all these with a dash of comedy, and you’ve got yourself a binge-worthy show that is definitely worth the sleepless nights.
1. The positive reception and rave reviews that even gained the show a couple of award nominations.
Fans and critics alike have cast their votes, and have given the series golden reviews. The hard work and efforts of the cast and crew do not also go unnoticed, as the show has garnered a couple of major nominations this upcoming award season. These include even include 15 Emmy nominations. Pretty outstanding for a new comedy show. There are still not many updates on season 2, aside from the show’s original cast members who are confirmed to come back for more fun. There are also new storylines to explore, such as Deborah’s relationship with her sister, Kathy, portrayed by Linda Purl (The Office). The show had such a good run last season, by the looks of it, it’s safe to say that fans can expect something even bigger and better this time around.