Showtime’s Billions is such a guilty pleasure. It’s the type of show that just keeps on giving. The hit financial drama series may have been on air for more than five years already, but it is still able to keep its viewers wanting for more. The warm audience reception speaks for itself. As they say, the proof is in the pudding. The series has gone through so much already that it is really not impossible to encounter a couple of speed bumps along the way. There will always be some seasons that are better than others, but overall, it still makes up for quality television. The back-to-back series renewals are a welcome reprieve, as well. It just goes to show how dynamic the series continues to be.
Here are five reasons why we continue to tune in to Billions:
5. A stellar ensemble whose roles are so consistently well-acted.
The show’s casting director must have done something right to have landed such perfect actors for each of the series’ characters. The powerhouse cast is led by Damian Lewis (Homeland), as billionaire, Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, and Paul Giamatti (John Adams) as U.S. Attorney General, Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr., who are forces to be reckoned with. They may be rivals in the show, but their chemistry is undeniable. Viewers can’t help but await the scenes wherein the two get a chance to share the screen. The bickering turns out to become more amusing than annoying. The same goes for the rest of the cast members that comprise of, Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy) as Wendy Rhoades, David Costabile (Breaking Bad) as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Condola Rashād (Come Sunday) as Kate Sacker, Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) as Taylor Mason, Jeffrey DeMunn (The Walking Dead) as Charles Rhoades, Sr., Kelly AuCoin (House of Cards) as “Dollar” Bill Stearn, and Corey Stoll (The Strain) as Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince. It really takes a village.
4. The storyline continues to be as compelling as ever.
It’s amazing how the series creators are still able to come up with the most inventive and original of storylines after all these years. The ongoing battle between Axe and Chuck continue to blaze on, and reach even greater heights. The cat and mouse chase has evolved to become a serious “catch me if you can” scenario, where one party continues to outwit the other. It’s quick-witted and entertaining in so many different levels. The series’ fifth season just resumed airing last September 2021, and the wait proved to be well worth it. Fans would be glad to know that the time frame between the season 5 finale and season 6 won’t take too long, as the upcoming season is expected to premiere by early 2022. Here’s to hoping we’ll have a lot more compelling seasons to watch out for.
3. The subplots are equally as thrilling and interesting.
The subplots in the series are equally as exciting as its main premise. One example of this can be seen during the introduction of Taylor Mason’s character in season 2. This was able to add a whole lot of new layers to the story, which is beneficial for the show, as it was effective in opening up new channels for more stories to be told, and unexpected twists to ensue. Apart from this, Asia Kate Dillon who portrays Taylor’s character is also the first non-binary gender identifying actor to ever be cast in a series. Let’s hope that this will not be the last of groundbreaking moments that the series will surprise its viewers with.
2. The epic movie references and one-liners are always something to look forward to.
The writers of the series are a class act. They consistently come up with fresh material that is nothing short of witty. As a viewer, you can’t help but wait for the next famous film quote a cast member will blurt out, or the next reenactment an iconic movie scene. The most recent one was Chuck’s reenactment of a scene from the beloved 1996 film, Big Night. These little details may not seem like much for others, but it just goes to show the level of craftmanship of the show’s writers and creators. Everything is so well thought of, and masterfully planned out.
1. The series is like brain food. There is always something new to learn about.
Who knew financial world could be portrayed to be so exciting and interesting? The series is able to keep viewers at the edge of their seats as the execute the riskiest of trades, and enter in the most lucrative business ventures. Think of it as a crash course into the complicated world of finance. There may still be some terminologies that may need some further research, but the scenarios are still mind blowing and bizarre in the best of ways. To add to this, the impact of the show has somehow made its way to the real-life financial hub, Wall Street. Since the first season, the employees of Axe Capital have already been donning corporate logo vests that have since become a fashion statement of traders in Wall Street. Call this coincidence or what, but it seems like the finance professionals have also found their way into the Billions rabbit hole.