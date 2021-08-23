Five Reasons You Should Play Jackbox Party Games

One thing that we think will never change as time goes by is the joy party games can bring to a group of friends. Being able to have all your friends participate and either work together or against each other is something incredibly fun. A lot of us started with the Mario Party Games and as time went on and various titles were released we were introduced to new ones. One of those is the Jackbox Party Games. The Jackbox Party Games are a collection of party games put together by jackbox games. They feature multiple games that are meant to bring together friends and offer an experience that anyone can hop into with ease. Every game can be played by simply accessing their hub website, jackbox.tv, and inputting a code with your preferred screen name. Once everyone who wants to participate has been added to the game the VIP can start the fun.
From their website they describe them as, “We make a variety of games designed to appeal to everyone in the room, Zoom call, or Twitch stream. Drawing games, writing games, trivia games, hidden identity games… no party-goer gets left behind. Every year since 2014, we’ve released a new collection of games, grouped together as a Jackbox Party Pack. In each pack, you’ll find 5 different games that can accommodate from 1-8 players. If you have more people in your group, then (1) congrats on your effortless popularity and (2) many of our games allow audience play-along, meaning they can still jump in and be part of the fun!”
If you’re still not convinced here are five reasons why we believed that you should play the Jackbox Party Games.
Anyone Can Participate
Absolutely anybody can participate. All it takes is owning a phone and having any version of the game at your disposal. All you and your friends have to do is go on jackbox.tv and put in the room code. Every single game in the JackBox Party Boxes works like this. You get your room code and then you can create your display name and you’re set. Creating a display name is also part of the fun. You and your friends can come up with interesting and funny names so that when it’s their turn everyone can get a laugh.
Easy To Pick-Up
Most games in the party packs are easy to pick up and play. So you won’t have to spend much time explaining the rules and getting everyone on the same page. If that wasn’t easy enough then you’ll be happy to know that most games come with their very own tutorial. This is helpful for when you have a huge party over and things are a little chaotic. Just turn the tv on full volume and watch as everyone turns to the screen. Listening to the fun sounds and voices that jackbox games are known for.
Get a Laptop, Now it’s Portable
Most devices come with Jackbox integration. Consoles, Steam, and even Amazon Firestick TV. But having to buy them on every platform can be a little pricey. That’s why if you have a laptop, purchasing them on steam can be a huge advantage. With a laptop, you’ll be able to take the jackbox party games with you everywhere. Just hook up your laptop to an HDMI. Even if you’re out camping where there is no televisions you can just play from your computer screen. It doesn’t stop there. If this quarantine has shown us anything it’s that being able to find innovative and fun ways to share time with your friends is very important. Jackbox has made it easy for people to be able to stream their games through Zoom so that anyone with the meeting code can participate regardless of where they are.
There is a Ton of Variety
The jackbox games offer a ton of variety. There are so many different genres and variations of games that there is always a game everybody can enjoy. A few examples are the fill in the blanks style game of Quiplash. Quiplash pits you against your friends in a game where humor is everything. Think of the funniest quip to fill in the blank and you will win points. There are also more complex games like Tee Shirt KO. Here you will draw designs and think of saying you’d like to wear on a t-shirt. The game then mixes up everyone’s responses and gives the players time to create their own shirts using everyone’s responses. This allows for some hilarious combos and moments. If you enjoy more simple things they also have trivia with a twist to it. Murder Trivia Party puts you in a killer’s mansion where you must answer questions to make it out alive. There are a ton more and we recommend you try all of the games to find what you and your friends enjoy.
You Will Have Fun
The Jackbox Party Games are a fun experience. If you are someone that enjoys having game nights then these are a must for your next event. Your group will thank you and ask when the next one is. It’s a fun experience to be able to get everyone in your group to participate. These games allow you to do that and get everyone involved in one way or another.