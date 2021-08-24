Five Reasons You Should Play Rocket League

Rocket League is the critically acclaimed hybrid vehicle arcade soccer sports game from developer Psyonix. It features rocket powered vehicles that players must use to score in the opponent’s net. It first released on Playstation through Playstation Plus as the free game of the month which allowed many players to jump in. This helped it gain popularity and launched it as one of the best multiplayer games out to date. It is a ton of fun and has grow over the years. Introducing better performance modes for newer consoles and a free to play structure that gave everyone an opportunity to enjoy in its madness. Here are five reasons why you should play Rocket League.
Free to Play
Rocket League is a free to play game. This means it currently costs nothing to download it. Developers have already made enough money and introduced new ways so they are able to front the cost of the initial game so that gamers that were on the fence can give it a try. This means that there really is no reason why gamers shouldn’t give this game a try.
Customize your Vehicle
Rocket League features a deep and robust customization system. Players can choose from multiple cars and create almost limitless possibilities. Change their decals, color, paint type, and even the sound of their engine. Where it really gets interesting is the ability to change your goal explosions and boost. Goal explosions are what occur whenever you score a goal. Psyonix has recently added the feature to be able to add a song to your goal explosion which adds a little more flair for when players want to show off a little. Another feature that really adds to your customization options is Black Market items. These are items that feature special effects and add even more to your vehicle. Black Market skins are usually dynamic skins that shift around your vehicle and give them special effects. Not of these items add anything extra to your vehicle either, it’s purely cosmetic. If players want to go even deeper into the system then there is Rocket Garage. This is a player centered trading system where they can trade items or rocket league currency for items that they do want. It’s a system that encourages progressing and attaining highly requested items.
Chaos Mode
Chaos Mode is a four vs four Rocket League mode. It lives up to its name by being a completely chaotic experience. The maps are the same size as regular modes but with more cars on the field which makes for some intense gameplay. Cars are constantly crashing into each other and the ball is constantly moving. There really is no time to rest. The mode can be hilarious when played with friends. And thanks to how welcoming the community is, it’s extremely easy to find people to party up and play with. You can also have you friends hop on with you. Since it’s free to play there really is no excuse for them to at least give it a try.
Seasons and Battle Pass
Psyonix does an insanely great job of keeping Rocket League fresh. They constantly release new content and updates. Not to mention since going free to play they have introduced Seasons which are themed events that last for months and offer a chance at collecting new in game items through the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass has a free tier and a premium tier. If you don’t want to pay for in game items then you can always stick to the free tier. It features some nice items to customize your vehicle with. If you enjoy Rocket League and want to support than the premium tier is a no brainer. It offers of 70 tiers of unlockable rewards. These include goal explosions, new vehicles, skins, boosts, and wheels to name a few. Almost anything that is customizable in Rocket League will have at least one or two items present in the Battle Pass. This Season’s theme is Saddle Up. It features cowboy themed items and a new car named Outlaw. They’ve also just introduced a free new bundle themed after Ratchet and Clank that players should check out before its gone.
Tournaments and Competitive Scene
Players are always looking to improve in Rocket League. So much that the competitive scene has grown tremendously over the years. Psyonix has even introduced a mode where players can play competitively and test their skills against other players of similar level. Win games and you can progress up the ladder and become Grand Champion. Lose a few and you might find yourself hard stuck at Platinum. Tournaments are a great way to improve your teamwork as it features knock out style elimination and allows you to progress through the ladders with the same teammates. They’ve just recently introduced 2 v 2 tournaments which should be fun for players that want to tackle the ladder with just one other partner.