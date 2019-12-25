Total Divas is a show that was first seen on “E!” in July of 2013. They focus on female WWE wrestlers and everything that they go through. They even show back stage footage and looks into the wrestler’s personal lives. The personalities and action will pull you in and is one of the main reasons that the show is still airing to this day. There are way too many TV shows to keep track of, and the chances of picking one that you like is highly unlikely. That’s why we’ve made this list to help you out. Here are five shows to watch if you like Total Divas.
1. Total Bellas
This show is one that will catch your attention as all of the same elements of Total Divas show up in this TV series. It aired on “E!” in October 5, 2016 and is a reality show about two twin sisters. It’s a direct spin off of Total Divas and doesn’t miss a single beat. Follow the main sisters Nikki and Brie Bella along with their family and Brie’s boyfriend Daniel as they get into various antics and shananigans. The show starts with the family in Florida moving in with the famous wrestler John Cena. Nikki had hurt her neck and had to go get surgery. They followed up with another season when her neck was healed and they set off to Arizona. That’s where they had to help Brie and Daniel deliver their baby. Daniel takes on his responsibilities as a father and as the newly appointed manager of the WWE SmackDown live. It’s a hit series that fans love and is set to air for another season in 2020.
2. Miz & Mrs.
The hit reality show Miz & Mrs. takes place in America and was shown on the USA Network in July 24, 2018. The show is a direct take off of Total Bellas and is a little bit more refined. You start off the show with Maryse and The Miz who are two wrestlers trying to make it in the industry. Their dynamic duo and iconic moves are what drive the crowd wild cheering for them. Not only are they actors of the show but the two take part in directing it as well. Each episode is 30 minutes and packed with action and family arguments. The character development is something that you can’t write about because it’s happening in real life. After the first season, Maryse gave birth to their daughter who they named Monroe Sky Mizanin. The show had so much success after the birth of Monroe that they continued it for another few seasons. It’s still on air right now and is scheduled for another season in 2020.
3. WWE Tough Enough
Wrestling is the common theme here and boy does WWE Tough Enough have a lot of that. It’s a reality tv show that features professional wrestlers that train to compete in the WWE tournaments. The show kept on getting renewed due to fans loving the show so much. Watch as you learn what it takes to train every day and compete in the ring. Each fighter has their own unique back story that only pulls you in even more. The finalist of the first season, Nidia Guenard and Maven Huffman, surprisingly both won. Two people were voted off of the show while everyone else quit because it was too tough for them. They both then trained with the WWE to take part in the second season of the show. 230 contestants took their places in the ring to see who the top 25 in the world were. The 25 then competed for the finals with Jackie Gayda and Linda Miles coming out on top. There was some controversy about the show because the rules stated that they would pick one male and one femal winner for each season. Watch as things get complicated between the wrestlers and the judges.
4. Wags
High and complex shows like Wags take time to plan and make. They show their hard work by releasing episodes that are twice as long as others on tv. Wags was first released in August 18, 2015 on the “E!” network. The show name is actually an acronym for “Wives and girlfriends of sportspersons”. It’s a reality show that goes into the personal and professional lives of women who date famous sports players. They start out with wives that tell you how they act around their friends and what they do on a day to day basis. Olivia and her cousin Natalie get into a fight with an old WWE star named Barbie Blanks. All of their arguing ruined their trip to Las Vegas and everyone was on bad terms since then. To make matters even worse, Ashley gets denied by her own fiance named Dashon and disrespected by Olivia and Natalie. Things get crazy and it’s no wonder that Wags is a great show to watch while you wait for new episodes of Total Divas. The show was so popular that they made a second one called Wags Miami that was released just one year later.
5. Rob & Chyna
As far as reality television shows go, Rob and Chyna was among one of the more popular ones. The main reason people tune into the show is because Rod Kardashian is related to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. You got an inside look in Rob and Chyna’s personal lives and what it’s like to be them. The show was first introduced to the “E!” network back in September 11, 2016 and stopped in 2018 due to Black Chyna having a dispute with the show production. The first few episodes focus on Rob and Chyna’s plans on what they’re going to do with their baby. They’ve been having relationship problems and want to know who would get to keep the baby if they end up getting a divorce. There are few reality shows where you get to get a glimpse into people that are famous as this.