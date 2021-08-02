Five Superhero Team-Up Movies That Will Get You Excited For James Gun’s The Suicide Squad

In less than two weeks, James Gun’s The Suicide Squad will finally arrive in theaters, and based on the high rotten tomatoes score, the superhero reboot looks like it’s gotta be an uproarious blast. For the past 20 years, superhero films have grown to dominate popular culture, with no slowing down of the genre anytime soon. To gear up for the upcoming film, this list will recommend five-strong superhero movies that will get you hyped for the rated R film. Let’s get started with the first movie:
1. Deadpool 2
Somewhat of a cheat, but with the introduction of the X-Force, namely Domino, Cable, and the return of Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, then Deadpool 2 can count as an ensemble film. In the sequel, the mutant mercenary assembles a team of other mutants to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg Cable. If you enjoyed the foul-mouthed and bloody insanity of the first Deadpool then you should have a blast with the sequel. Admittedly, Deadpool 2 does go a little too meta with their jokes; however, the combination of absurd jokes, gags, and a solid story overall makes Deadpool 2 a fun ride from beginning to end.
2. Watchmen
An underrated gem that was largely ignored when it came out in theaters back in 2009. Don’t get me wrong, the HBO mini-series starring Regina King was a superb form of storytelling that tackled very important and modern issues, but Zack Synder’s Watchmen is a joy in its own right thanks to the visuals, compelling story, and colorful cast of characters. Following the murder of a colleague, Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) investigates the suspicious crime and uncovers something that will completely change the world as we know it. In addition to the talented Haley, Patrick Wilson, Carla Gugino, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan round out an all-star cast.
3. X-Men: Days Of Future Past
The X-Men franchise was coming off a huge reboot with First Class and fans got a huge treat by combining the original X-Men characters with the new class. What could’ve been a sloppy and confusing mess turned out to be one of the best films in the franchise, highlighting just how great and fun the X-Men property can be when the core cast is written correctly. The story centers around Wolverine, who goes back into the past in order to change history and prevent an event that spells doom for both humans and mutants altogether. The talents of James McAvoy (Professor Xavier), Hugh Jackman, Michael Fassbender (Magneto), and Nicholas Hout (Hank) are put to good use in a narrative that allows the X-Men of the present and past to shine bright. If you somehow skipped out on this film because you were afraid that this would be another X-Men: The Last Stand, then worry not as Days of Future Past is a top-notch superhero caper.
4. Marvel’s The Avengers
I know, I know, what about Avengers: Endgame? Don’t get me wrong, the final films of the Avengers saga were strong movies; however, The Avengers was arguably a more light-hearted affair, thus the reasoning for this pick over the superior two films. To finally see Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow together for the first time on screen was a delight and the strong cast immediately displays how strong their chemistry is. The overall story isn’t the deepest and most complex Marvel film you’ll ever see; however, in an age of so many dark and moody superhero movies, Marvel’s The Avengers provides a nice light fluff that makes these films a blast to watch in the first place. Couple that with strong visuals and confident direction from the long-time director of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Firefly and this film will surely get you pumped for the Suicide Squad reboot.
5. Shazam
An underrated gem that has the right balance of comedy, drama, and action. Shazam doesn’t have the layers of heroes like Marvel’s The Avengers, X-Men: Days of Future Past, or Watchmen; however, the fun moment of Shazam and company team up to stop the big bad villain is a deserved one. Asher Angel (Billy Batson) and Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) display excellent chemistry before and after the 14-year-old Billy transforms into the musclebound superhero, and Zachary Levi’s performance of playing an adult who’s still a kid at heart will provide many laughs throughout the film. Like the Avengers, this isn’t the deepest or most thought-provoking superhero film that you’ll ever see as Shazam is a popcorn movie that delivers the goods.