Five Superheroes Who Have Noticeably Favorite Foods

Everyone has a favorite food or foods, so it’s not too surprising that superheroes have their favorite dishes that they tend to fall back on now and again, or all the time, or when they have a spare moment. Some of them are pretty obvious and others tend to be a little unorthodox since as one can imagine some heroes might be kind of particular. There are plenty of varied tastes out there among the different universes, and a lot of heroes might enjoy just a hum-drum kind of meal that’s nothing too special, but some of them are rather picky about what they’ll eat and don’t tend to vary that much in their tastes, at least not when it comes to a specific type of meal. It might not always be the healthiest meal in the world, but when a person looks at the types of things that superheroes do on a regular basis it’s hard not to think that what might make a lot of us fat if we just sat around and ate this way all day and night won’t even touch a hero that’s fighting crime and otherwise staying fit by doing this or that. Plus, the average metabolism of a superhero is likely to be great enough to burn off thousands of calories and require more food just to keep going.
Here are the favorite foods of some of your favorite superheroes.
5. Batman – steak
Who wants to bet that the ever-dour Batman/Bruce Wayne doesn’t take a lot of seasoning on his steak and doesn’t use any type of sauce on the slab of beef that he orders well-done? As if his life wasn’t already as depressing as only he can make it, chewing on shoe leather (admit it, that’s what well-done tastes like) must afford him the chance to stay dour and keep up the appearance that he’s created over the years. He’s been seen to snack on a few other things in his time, but it’s easy to think that these are treats when he has anything that tastes good since Batman likes to be in tip-top shape at all times.
4. Spider-Man – wheat cakes
There’s an advantage to having someone like Aunt May in your life since she’s bound to want to spoil her nephew at some point, but it does feel as though Marisa Tomei in the latest Spider-Man movies isn’t always the most motherly type. Still, back in the day, Peter was known to put away a stack of wheat cakes on his own before he had to throw in the towel. What’s the difference between wheat cakes and pancakes you ask? Not much really, an ingredient or two that alters the taste a bit and could make the consistency a little different. But one can imagine that the web-slinger can’t eat too many of these if he wants to go swinging around the city.
3. Iron Man – hamburgers
Someone might want to argue that booze is Tony Stark’s favorite since he was the resident alcoholic back in the day and he did enjoy clearing a bar every now and then. But he has been seen to enjoy a good burger now and then, particularly in the MCU since it’s a quick and very easy food to eat and doesn’t offer up too many challenges, like having to sit and make small-talk with the servers or with anyone else he might be sitting with. Tony is the kind of guy that’s busy so often that getting something quick and easy is really the best thing for him since it doesn’t make him sit and ponder for too long.
2. Wolverine – beer
It’s easy to see that some people wouldn’t want to admit that beer can be a meal, but if that’s the case then those folks need to up their knowledge about beer since some brews can fill your stomach better than a solid meal ever could. But in the ol’ canucklehead’s defense, he does enjoy a bowl of chips every now and then and has been seen to take on a full meal when he has the time. With his metabolism though it’s fair to say that he could put quite a bit away and be up and ready to go in just a short amount of time. But since beer doesn’t really affect him that much it’s likely that he could keep drinking just because it’s not as much work as chewing.
1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – pizza
This is kind of a given since it’s been a part of the Turtles’ story since the beginning and its one that a lot of people haven’t really taken the time to question that often. There are those that have wondered just why this is the way it is, but a lot of people just accept it. When it’s discovered that they like their pizza with ingredients that aren’t quite as normal as others would like it gets a bit hinky, but oh well.
Even heroes have to eat, and like everyone else, they have their favorite meals.