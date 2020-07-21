Five Things Abigail Disney has Said Proving She Hates Disney

It’s no secret that Abigal Disney isn’t too happy with what’s happened to her uncle’s legacy and has no trouble telling Disney just what she thinks. The only issue is, who do we really listen to? She’s shown that she’s concerned in her own way about the people that work there and the guests that come in and out so often, but while she’s been what some might call a crusader when dealing with the Mouse House, there’s the idea that she might be more of a rabble-rouser than a crusader at times. There’s a pretty big line between being a decent human being that wants to do good and push for the best in people when it comes to ensuring that the Disney corporation is following all the rules and treating its employees as it should while seeing to the safety of the guests at the same time. It’s a desire to believe Abigail and vilify Disney or vice versa, but there are a lot of questions that need to be asked, and most of the time all anyone can do is focus on what Abigail is saying at any given time and how Disney will react.
It’s a headache really, but here are a few things that Abigal has spoken on that indicate how little she thinks of Disney.
5. She’s said that sitting on the board would be a waste of time.
For all that gripes about the parks and Disney’s practices, Abigail won’t try to sit on the board of directors as she feels that it would be a waste of time, and she’s certain that she wouldn’t be welcomed anyway. Considering that it would sound as though she and a few others caused Michael Eisner, the former CEO of Disney, to step down, it’s not too hard to think that the rest of those at the top of Disney’s executive food chain would want to see Abigail make her way into a meeting with another issue to stew over. But at the same time, if her voice isn’t ringing against the walls of the board room, it’s hard to accept that Disney takes her that seriously.
4. Her visit to the park has prompted her to speak out about the working conditions.
The Mouse House did refute this since Abigail went about as cold-blooded as she could by speaking undercover to employees about their pay, what they had to do to survive, and learned that some people even saved items from the garbage to eat and take home for their families. With all due respect to both sides, Abigail might have needed to step aside from this issue, as Disney has made it clear that the level of pay given to their average worker is quite high when compared to anywhere else. More is likely expected of them, but $19.50/hr is hard to scoff at when it comes to maintaining a park and doing anything that’s not too horribly technical. The discussion of how many hours the employees work and the conditions they work in are a different matter of course.
3. She’s been quite vehement about Bob Iger’s pay.
This is one that’s easy to agree with since Bob Iger makes a ridiculous amount of money for the work he does, even if he did work his way up to this position. Foregoing a salary doesn’t really impress a lot of people when the same person makes millions in bonuses a year, so ragging on Bob Iger is fairly easy since the guy can’t be said to do as much as many people, but he gets paid more than anyone else. Being fair though, his position offers little to no room for mistakes and does set a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, which many people likely couldn’t handle if they tried.
2. She doesn’t believe that the parks are safe to start letting people back in.
This is really hard to argue with since she’s not wrong. The Disney parks allowing people back in at this point are still coming close to the point of idiocy since social distancing is obviously not taking place according to many random tweets and videos that have been posted online, and people aren’t being asked to do so at this point. Still, at the same time she’s showing such outrage, Abigail isn’t really doing much apart from blasting Disney online in an attempt to shame them into doing the right thing. Seriously, if she were to finally do something about it then maybe folks would take her seriously.
1. Abigail was furious to hear about people being furloughed.
At the very least a furlough means that they could possibly be going back to work, though it’s not a guarantee. It’s also a chance to possibly find another job if you happen to be disillusioned with the job you have while paying to keep the benefits that the company is offering. Being furloughed is obviously a pain in the backside if a person has nothing else and is on unemployment, but it’s not the end of the world, as an application is just a few clicks away.
Abigail, it might be time to have a Snickers, or step up and do something instead of constantly talking and tweeting about it.