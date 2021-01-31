Home
Movies
Five Things in The Star Wars Universe That Have Aged Poorly

Five Things in The Star Wars Universe That Have Aged Poorly

42 seconds ago

There is so much to love about the Star Wars franchise that it almost feels wrong to grouse about anything, but there are a few aspects that don’t feel as though they’ve aged particularly well since they either haven’t changed as much as one might expect, or they’ve changed in ways that don’t make a lot of sense. With such a huge project that requires enough people to populate a sizeable town to run, Star Wars isn’t the easiest thing in the world to keep up with in terms of what kind of extras and features are being offered. One has to remember that when George Lucas started out he was using scraps to construct a lot of his sets and was out to utilize whatever he could find in order to make it all work. A good explanation of this is that the first Jawa action figure was made on the fly and was garbed in a reconstructed sock to give it the look that was needed. That’s the kind of improvising that was going on with Star Wars back in the day, and unfortunately, in some cases, it’s kept up all these years as the overall feel of the story has incorporated those same aspects.

Here are a few things about the Star Wars franchise that haven’t aged well.

5. The battle tactics

One might want to argue this point, but the battle tactics really don’t feel as though they’ve changed all that much. The old tactics that have been reviewed and even used at times by commanders that predate our current military were simply amazing and, if applied correctly, might even be relevant today. But in Star Wars, throwing one’s troops and pilots at the enemy appears to be the order of the day, since in The Last Jedi the bombers were flung directly into the line of fire instead of trying to outsmart the overconfident First Order by, oh I don’t know, coming up BEHIND them? Sure there are scanners, but how quickly can those huge ships move? The point is, past all arguments, for having such brilliant commanders, the battle tactics were kind of hard to understand.

4. The droids

There are droids of all shapes and sizes, and in the books, yes, those that aren’t canon, there are even droids that are as big as buildings that are used on Coruscant to clear debris and abandoned buildings out of the way for new construction. But just imagine if we managed to see a wider range of droids, everything from building-sized to something possibly microscopic. Imagine a Sith emerging with control over machinery. Wouldn’t that be something interesting to think about? Apparently not at this point since it doesn’t appear that anyone has given it that much thought.

3. The lack of safety devices

This has gotten a little better over the years, but any and all safety measures in Star Wars are still lacking in a big way since some of the most obvious things have gone so far by those that are responsible for thinking outside and around the box that one has to wonder how they earned their position. Plus, there isn’t a whole lot of regard for safety when it comes to various parts of this universe since if anyone remembers, there wasn’t even a handrail for the technicians working on the Death Star, since Family Guy even made fun of this in their parody episodes. Seriously, not one handrail George?

2. The computers

This was kind of unavoidable since the computers and monitors were what Lucas had to work with back in the day. But with the advent of Rebels and The Clone Wars, we’ve seen huge upgrades in technology that still haven’t been completely used in the movies as of yet. The bulky panels, the small, grainy screens, all of it is definitely keeping with the idea of what was seen decades ago, but one would think that the live-action shows and movies would be pulling away from this bit by bit since in the most recent trilogy the technology should have been surging forward instead of stagnating.

1. Midi-Chlorians

This subject divides the fanbase in a big way since a lot of people still want to forget about this annoying mention from the prequels since the idea of a Jedi’s power flowing from the Force and not an untold number of tiny little parts of their anatomy that live in their bloodstream. Just think if a Jedi had to have a blood transfusion. It might be that whoever was in charge, Disney in other words, might quickly state that blood transfusions aren’t a thing in this universe and thereby don’t need to be mentioned. Hey, Disney has changed the rules before, there’s nothing to stop them from doing it whenever it’s convenient.

I love Star Wars, but some stuff just has not aged well.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What Soap Operas Get Wrong About Hospitals
Binging with Babish Recreates the “Bachelor Chow” from Futurama
A Great Gatsby TV Series is in the Works
Gotham Fight Scene
The Five Darkest Superhero Shows of All-Time
Five Things in The Star Wars Universe That Have Aged Poorly
Why Citizen Kane is More Relevant Today Than Ever
Is “Permission to Speak Freely” in Movies a Real Thing in the Military?
Deadpool 3
Can A Deadpool And Wolverine Movie Really Still Happen?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Harris Dickinson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yoshie Bancroft
Whatever Happened to Olivia D’Abo?
Appreciating the Career of Brian Blessed
Marvel comics: House of M
Top 10 Marvel Comics Storylines You Should Read
10 Marvel Heroes That Actually Act More Like Villains
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Most popular anime: My Hero Academia
Top 10 Most Popular Anime of All Time
Star Wars anime
What We’d Like to See From Star Wars Visions
Sean Schemmel: Goku
10 Characters That Sean Schemmel Voices Outside of Dragon Ball Z
Demon Slayer Season 2
What’s Happening With Demon Slayer Season 2?
virtual reality games: Superhot VR
10 Virtual Reality Games You Need to Play Right Now
Xbox Live Gold vs PlayStation Plus: Which is Better?
Cyberpunk 2077 patch
Every Fix Added in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1
Virtual Reality Oculus Rift
What’s Next for Virtual Reality Gaming?