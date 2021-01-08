Five Things Movies and TV Make Look Easy But Are Really Hard

It’s very fair to say that Hollywood takes the upsides of just about anything and makes it appear as though doing these things, whatever they might be, should be simple and only require a bit of training to accomplish. If you’re laughing now then you’ve seen past the smoke and mirrors a long time ago since show business tends to downplay a lot of things and plays up whatever it can to make certain that people are entertained and aren’t exposed to too much realism. But the truth of it is that most of the stuff we see in the movies requires a great deal of training, skill, and in some cases isn’t at all possible without severe consequences anyway. There’s a reason that some movies will feature a disclaimer asking people not to try to perform the stunts that are seen, since some people kind of ignore the disclaimer and attempt to pull the stunts that they see anyway, and end up paying for it. The really sad part of this is that common sense is the only thing needed to keep people from thinking that everything is as easy as they see in the movies. Sadly, there are times when common sense appears to be in short supply.
Here are just a few things that movies make look way too easy since, in reality, they’re definitely much harder than people think.
5. Taking any kind of damage
It doesn’t matter if you get punched, bit, kicked, slapped, shot, stabbed, burned, or break a bone or something else, it’s going to hurt. Your body will register the pain and unless you’re one tough individual you’re bound to be laid up for a while until the wound heals. But in movies and on TV we tend to see people shrugging off some of the worst wounds possible. Separated shoulder? No problem, just slam it back into the socket and keep going. Bullet wound? No worries, just keep chasing after the bad guy, you’ll get there eventually. A knife wound to the shoulder? Meh, walk it off and keep going.
4. Driving in a major city
As someone that enjoys having come from a small-town location, driving in the big city is one of the last things I’ve ever wanted to do. But having experienced it the reality is that even without rush hour getting from one end of a big city to the other is only possible late at night when there’s absolutely no traffic. And if one is talking about even big, HUGE cities, then there’s still no guarantee that it’s going to happen since there are too many people and not enough space to get around. And those people that want to take shortcuts tend to have movie magic and coincidence on their side, there’s almost no such thing in real life.
3. Running in high heels
A lot of women get a good chuckle out of this when they see a woman on-screen running in heels since they can’t understand how Hollywood would think that anyone would buy this. True, there are women on-screen performing this insanity, but at the same time they’re only doing this for a matter of seconds, and even then it’s risky since they actually have to practice so that they won’t break their ankle in the process when the camera is rolling. This isn’t a skill that many women would want to admit to since it’s essentially one of the dumbest things a person could do in a pair of footwear that is absolutely NOT made for running.
2. Playing pool
On TV and in the movies we see people walking up to the table as confident as can be, placing bets on this shot or that shot, and then running the table or taking the time to hustle someone before shutting them down. Some of the trick shots that we see on screen are entirely possible if one takes the time to set them up and uses them as entertainment for a party. But in a real game, a lot of pros won’t use a trick shot unless there’s no other chance that they’ll make it, and even then a pro would rather find the safest, most low-risk shot they can get since the fact is that physics can only be stretched so far in the game of pool.
1. Fighting
If you ever happen to get into a streetfight then the chances of finding an opponent that’s going to line up their kicks and let you see their hits coming are next to nil. Of course, finding an opponent that knows what they’re doing and will still fight you is pretty slim too, since one thing about many pro fighters is that a lot of them are disciplined enough not to fight in the streets. But in a regular fight, it usually comes down to two people that have very little idea of what they’re doing and are fighting for something exceedingly stupid, not a matter of honor or pride as you see on the screen most often.
In terms of reality, Hollywood doesn’t really have much to offer sometimes.